Corning-Painted Post school district schedules public hearing, revote for new budget

The Corning-Painted Post school board met on May 30 to propose a new budget for a re-vote later this month.

Last month, voters rejected a $139,181,455 million proposed budget with a tax levy of 4.97 percent.

The newly proposed budget for the Corning-Painted Post Area School District was modified to $138,061,969, a more than $1.1 million decrease, with a tax levy of 2.97 percent. The proposed tax is within the tax cap for the district.

This modified budget allows the district to keep safety resource officers and social workers. However, it cuts some teachers, teaching assistants and assistant coaches, as well as elementary school field trips and professional development training opportunities.

A public hearing for the newly proposed budget is scheduled for June 11 at 6:30 p.m. Residents within the school district can also register to vote on this day from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the district building prior to the public hearing.

The budget revote for the public will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 18.

A supermajority is not required to pass this newly proposed budget. The district only requires a 50 percent plus one voter majority to pass. Official results will be available on June 20.

More details, including polling locations, can be found on the Corning-Painted Post school district's website.