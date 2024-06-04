Ithaca Festival attendees celebrate through sunshine and rain

Ithaca residents came out for the Ithaca Festival this past weekend to enjoy all the art, food, music and culture the area has to offer. It’s the city’s official goodbye to the long dark winter and the beginning of a bright green summer.

It all started with the Ithaca Parade Thursday evening, before the actual festival began.

Excited families with toddlers and dogs, older couples camped out with lawn chairs, and teenagers on skateboards and rollerblades all gathered by the side of the road.

The procession featured excited Ithaca school children, a brass band, Planned Parenthood, and puppeteers. Marching along to the beat of bells and drums, a group of people in togas, overalls and headdresses celebrated gourds.

Aurora Berry / WSKG News One group wore headdresses adorned with gourds.

It’s a showing of all the art, advocacy and eccentricity that Ithaca has to offer and it’s just a preview of the festival.

On Friday, downtown transformed into an open air market for craft vendors and musical acts.

One performer, Singtrece, opened her set with some advice.

“Listen, don't look to the left, don’t look to the right. Just focus on yourself today."

Old and young gathered in front of the stage with their friends and neighbors, grooving to the music as the sun slowly set.

On Saturday, I made my way through the colorful booths and exhibits lining the city streets.

Aurora Berry / WSKG News A dancer from Ithaca Ballet performs in front of a crowd.

It was a beautiful day. The sun was shining, the air smelled like fair food, and it seemed like everyone in Ithaca was out and about, wandering the festival.

Performers danced hula in the park in front of the county legislature. Ballerinas stood on pointe at what’s usually a busy intersection filled with Subarus.

Near the festival’s entrance, a group called Ithaca Murals had a board set up for passersby to doodle on.

Aurora Berry / WSKG News The Ithaca Murals board was covered in cats.

It asked people to draw what they love. There were flowers, flags and stick figures of loved ones. But outnumbering any other subject were the cats. Big cats, little cats, cartoon cats, cats in bowties, and cats holding hands were all lovingly drawn on the bright blue board.

But unfortunately, the Saturday sunshine didn’t last.

On Sunday, the final day of the festival, heavy gray storm clouds loomed as vendors started to pack up their stalls. Kids in face paint made a final mad dash for cotton candy and ice cream.

Then, it started pouring.

Festival employees rushed to cover up equipment as the rain came down in sheets.

Aurora Berry / WSKG News An audience member at Ariel Arbisser's rainy show.

But that didn’t stop performers from continuing to sing. The final musical act, Ariel Arbisser, had a loyal audience who stayed through the storm.

Some viewers, like me, took shelter under nearby awnings. Others braved the elements with just an umbrella. Around 10 people gathered at the foot of the stage despite the downpour.

The rain never really let up, but neither did the crowd. The small but mighty crew danced their way through the end of the festival.

