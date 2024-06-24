New York’s primary is Tuesday. Here are some of the races in our region

New York voters will head to the polls Tuesday for the state’s primary election. Polls close at 9 p.m. While there are no primaries happening in Tompkins County, there are some races in other parts of our region.

Broome County

In Broome County, there are no primaries for the Democratic or Working Families parties. But several local races across the county have Republican and Conservative primaries on the ballot.

In the race for the Broome County Legislature’s 2nd District, incumbent Scott Baker is taking on challenger Carolyn Price in a Conservative Party primary.

The towns of Fenton, Windsor and Sanford all have Republican and Conservative primaries for local elections.

Go to the Broome County Board of Elections’ website for more information on polling places, ballots and primary candidates.

Cortland County

In some parts of Cortland County, registered Democrats will vote for candidates vying for the 22nd Congressional District.

Voters will choose between Democrats John Mannion and Sarah Klee Hood. The winner will face Republican Rep. Brandon Williams in November.

New York approved a new set of congressional district maps in February. The maps added the northern half of Cortland County, including the city of Cortland, to the 22nd District. You can view the state's 2024 congressional district map here.

For more information on polling sites and ballots, go to the Cortland County Board of Elections’ website.

Steuben and Schuyler counties

In Steuben County, eight towns are holding Republican primary elections. They include: Avoca, Bath, Cohocton, Dansville, Prattsburgh, Pulteney, Wayland and Wheeler. Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney is being challenged by Mario Fratto in New York’s 24th Congressional District. They’re on the ballot in seven of the towns; the town of Bath is in the 23rd Congressional District. There is no Republican primary for the 23rd District.

The other Republican primary elections include the position of town clerk in Bath, and town council and highway superintendent in the town of Wheeler.

In Schuyler County, the towns of Hector, Reading and Tyrone will also vote in the Republican primary for the 24th Congressional District.

Go to the Steuben County Board of Elections’ website and Schuyler County Board of Elections’ website for more information.

Chemung County

In Chemung County, the towns of Horseheads and Southport have Republican primaries. Voters in Horseheads will choose a town council member candidate. In Southport, Republicans will vote for a town justice candidate. Both towns will also choose Republican district committee members. Conservative Party members in Southport will vote for a town justice only. For more information, check out the Chemung County Board of Elections’ website.

