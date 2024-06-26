Tenney defeats primary challenger, again. More NY primary results from around our region

Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney easily won her primary on Tuesday with more than 61% of the vote against Mario Fratto in New York’s 24th Congressional District.

The district stretches from Niagara County to the Thousand Islands, and includes parts of the Finger Lakes and parts of Steuben and Schuyler counties.

This is the second time Tenney has defeated Fratto. She also beat him in the Republican primary in 20-22.

In a statement, Tenney says her work to secure the northern and southern borders and protect Second Amendment rights was heard by voters. Now, she says she’ll work tirelessly to get former President Donald Trump reelected.

“I am grateful and humbled by the outpouring of support from the voters of NY-24 tonight. This landslide victory proves that voters are united behind our aggressive advocacy on behalf of the hard working people of NY-24 and will not be fooled by desperate lies and baseless attacks from a perennial, failed candidate," Tenney said. "Our strong work to secure both the northern and southern borders, our relentless fight to protect Second Amendment rights, and our leadership on key issues facing our constituents was heard resoundingly by the voters. Finally, we will now work tirelessly to deliver President Trump back to the White House to return the prosperity and strength to our region that is so badly needed to save our great nation from the disastrous Biden Administration."

Tenney will go on to face her Democratic challenger David Wagenhauser in the November general election.

In parts of Cortland County, Democrats voted in the primary for the 22nd Congressional District. Central New York state Sen. John Mannion defeated Sarah Klee Hood, a town councilor in DeWitt. Mannion will face incumbent Republican Rep. Brandon Williams this fall.

There were a number of local primary elections across the Southern Tier on Tuesday, as well.

Broome County

In Broome County, incumbent county Legislator Scott Baker lost in the 2nd District’s Conservative primary to Carolyn Price. Baker will still be able to run for reelection on the Republican Party line.

In the town of Windsor, Tim Harting will be the Republican candidate for town supervisor. Republicans in the town of Sanford chose Deborah Proffitt for town clerk. In Fenton, Republican voters chose Randy Neil Ritter in the race for superintendent of highways. None of the races have Democratic challengers for the positions, according to the Broome County Board of Elections.

Steuben County

In the Republican primary race for town clerk in the town of Bath, unofficial vote counts put Terra Thorpe ahead of Tara Muller by 67 votes.

In the town of Wheeler, Heather Trenchard won the Republican primary for a position on town council. In the Republican primary for Wheeler highway superintendent, Douglas Towner beat out Richard Decker.

Chemung County

According to unofficial vote counts, Republican voters in the town of Horseheads chose Arthur Laurey in the race for a town council seat. In Southport, Steven Milford secured the Conservative and Republican ballot lines in the race for town justice. Voters in both towns also chose Republican district committee members.