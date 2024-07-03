Candor mayor arrested for allegedly stealing over $23,500 from village’s general fund

The mayor of the Village of Candor, in Tioga County, has been arrested for allegedly stealing from the village’s general fund.

An investigationby the New York State Comptroller’s office accuses Mayor Eric Halstead of taking over $23,500 in cash from the village’s general fund from February 2017 to May 2023.

The withdrawals were noted as “mayor’s discretionary” or “ATM withdrawals” in the village ledger. Halstead allegedly either deposited the money into his personal bank account or spent it.

In March 2023, Candor hired a consultant to help with its annual reports. The consultant flagged several cash withdrawals the mayor made over the years to village officials. Those withdrawals were then shared with the New York state comptroller’s office, which began an investigation.

The investigation found Halstead put over $19,300 back into the general fund over time. The comptroller’s office argues Halstead gave himself interest free loans using public funds.

Eric Halstead had been mayor of Candor since 2012. Shortly after the announcement of his arrest, the village board held a special meeting Tuesday night accepting his resignation.

“Mayor Halstead was entrusted by his community to serve their interests, but instead allegedly treated the village’s money as his own,” New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a statement. “My thanks to Tioga County District Attorney Kirk Martin and the New York State Police for their partnership in ensuring justice will be served.”

Halstead faces a third-degree charge of corrupting the government and a second-degree charge of grand larceny. He is due to appear in Candor Town Court on August 5.