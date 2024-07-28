Four Steuben County residents inducted into its Hall of Fame

The Steuben County Legislature approved and accepted four new inductees into the local Hall of Fame at its meeting of the board on July 22. The Hall of Fame honors local heroes who have lived in the county.

Inductees for 2024 include: author and photographer Charles Alsheimer of Avoca, town of Wheeler founder and Steuben County leader, Otto Marshall, Doctor James Everett Walker of Hornell and historian Helen Brink of Bath. Brink attended a reception last week.

“It's just an honor that I never thought- never really thought about for me,” said Brink. “I've certainly helped put others on the wall. But I can't describe it, it's way deep.”

Brink is the only living inductee in the class of 2024. She is 94 years old and continues the work to discover and share county history. Brink also gives sanctuary tours at the First Presbyterian Church in Bath. The sanctuary is known for its stained glass, designed by the world-renowned artist, Louis Comfort Tiffany.

Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News Steuben County historian, Griffin Bates (left) speaks with Aaron Alsheimer (right), son of 2024 Steuben County Hall of Fame inductee, Charles Alsheimer at the induction reception on July 22.

“I think it's a wonderful endeavor,” Brink said about the induction. “I just wish that more people who were alive received this honor. It seems a shame. I've always said that about funerals. You go to a funeral and you hear all these wonderful things said about the deceased, and isn't it too bad that they couldn't have heard this? So, I'm delighted that this has happened to me while I'm still able to enjoy it.“

Family members of the other inductees were also present at the reception.

Edwin Presley, the great-grand nephew of James Everett Walker said the recognition is wonderful for the people who have given back to the community. Presley said some prized possessions he has from Walker are several of Walker’s postcards from his travels around the world.

Carla and Aaron Alsheimer, the widow and son of Charles Alsheimer, also attended the reception.

“It's really special,” said Aaron Alsheimer. “I'm so proud. It's something that I think my mom and I both hoped would one day happen, that he be inducted. A good friend of mine nominated him, I think, six years ago, and has nominated him several years since. And so to finally see the legislature induct him is just an awesome honor.“

Steuben County’s Hall of Fame was created in the 1970s and has more than 160 inductees.

They range from civil servants and politicians to inventors, artists and civil rights leaders, such as former Congressman Amo Houghton, Corning civil rights advocate and president of the Elmira/Corning NAACP, Georgia Verdier, and Hornell native, writer, director and producer, Bill Pullman.

Photos and biographies for each inductee are on display at the county municipal building in Bath.