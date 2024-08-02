Former Addison clerk-treasurer, who stole over $1 million in public funds, to be sentenced to prison, forfeit pension, pay full restitution

The former clerk-treasurer of the village of Addison in Steuben County, who stole more than $1.1 million in public funds, will be required to pay full restitution as part of a multi-year sentence. Ursula Stone, 56, must also forfeit her state pension.

In May, Stone pleaded guilty and admitted to stealing $1,171,362 in public funds during a 19-year span. She will be sentenced to 3-9 years in state prison. She was convicted of one felony count of corrupting the government.

Along with prison time, Stone must repay the entire amount she stole and forfeit her state-issued pension of $1,920 per month.

Stone retired from her village position in March 2023 during the state’s investigation.

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said this is the first case in the history of the state that a public official will give up their pension as part of a criminal sentence.

“This is the first time we've had a district attorney that has figured out the way, in fact, for there to be a forfeiture,” DiNapoli said. “This, to me, is a very important message that is key, not only for Steuben County, but for all residents of New York state. A public pension is a benefit earned for honorable service to communities. Those who betray their communities risk losing that benefit.“

Public officials who are convicted of crimes related to their office may be subject to pension forfeiture according to a state law and constitutional amendment.

Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News Ursula Stone (seated), former village of Addison clerk-treasurer who stole $1.1 million from public funds attends a hearing at the Steuben County courthouse on May 1.

DiNapoli said his office caught the discrepancies during its audit of the village through a risk analysis. The village was not filing financial reports in a timely manner and one person was in charge of all financial operations.

Stone was the only full-time employee and she had no oversight from any village official while she conducted payroll, health insurance buyouts and unused leave payments. She also stole money paid to the village from the Addison Central School District and gave herself unauthorized pay raises.

“This should be a reminder to our town board members, our village board members, particularly our city officials, make sure you are not putting trust in one person,” DiNapoli said. “[Have] there [be] checks and balances. Do regular internal control considerations. That's what was lacking in this case.“

Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker said there were times Addison did not have money for round-the-clock police services or funding for youth programs and the village could not figure out why.

“It makes it particularly critical that she forfeit her pension because of the fact that her entire career was a lie,” Baker said. “Her entire career was a fraud, and it was one that was centered on not just doing the right thing for her community, which is what we expect for our public servants, but was centered on doing the right thing for herself and the wrong thing for her community.”

Baker said his office is looking into additional information it received while investigating Stone. However, he said he is not prepared to comment on any additional charges or investigations at this time.

It is not clear when Stone will be taken into custody. Her sentencing was postponed until Aug. 7.

A restitution hearing will be set by a judge at a later date.

WSKG did not hear back from the village mayor in time for this report.

The Addison Village Trustees meet on the second Monday of the month at the Village Hall.