Steuben County lifts some evacuation orders as flood waters recede, state of emergency remains

This is a developing story. We will update it as information about storm damage becomes available.

Severe storms moving across New York state Friday afternoon caused flash flood emergencies in Steuben County, according to state officials.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a statewide State of Emergency Friday afternoon as flood watches and warnings remain in effect across much of the state.

Friday evening, Steuben County lifted emergency orders for the evacuation of the hamlet of Campbell, the village of Canisteo, and the village of Addison. A county press release said residents could return to their homes in these areas.

County officials said updated river gauges indicated the threat for severe flooding had passed, and first responders had indicated flood waters were receding.

As of 7:30 p.m. evacuation orders for the hamlets of Jasper and Woodhull remain in effect, as primary access roads remain closed.

County officials advise that residents should avoid unnecessary travel until further notice. Multiple roads are impassable and emergency responders are handling dozens of calls, according to the emergency notice, which was released midday Friday.

Those in need of shelter can find support at a Red Cross Shelter at the Corning-Painted Post High School Fieldhouse. There is also a safe shelter at Hornell High School.

Steuben County officials also say residents with damages in need of assistance should reach out to the 211 Helpline to report damage.

New York State officials say they activated water rescue teams to support areas in need of assistance.

Delaware County also saw flooding and storm damage. Tina Mole, Chairman of the Delaware County Board of Supervisors, declared a state of emergency Friday evening.

"The damages include multiple obstructed roads due to flooding, road washouts, numerous trees and wires down as well as widespread power outages," Mole said in a statement. "Therefore, in the interest of public safety I am hereby declaring that there be no unnecessary travel."

Mole wrote that only essential travel should take place on any Delaware County roads until 8:00 a.m. Saturday.

Residents can call 511 or check the 511NY website for information on road closures.

In Pennsylvania, Tioga County was hit hard by flooding. The county issued a declaration of disaster emergency early Friday afternoon. County officials said they were coordinating medical evacuations and emergency response with state and federal agencies.

National Weather Service meteorologist Ben Lott said much of the region experienced rainy conditions all week, making the risk for flooding higher.

"The ground has been saturated, so it hasn't been able to take in much of the additional rainfall that we saw today," Lott said. "So we've had multiple reports of flooding across the region, whether it's flooded roadways or creeks over their banks."

Lott said most of the region saw one to four inches of rainfall Friday, with certain areas getting as much as five inches. He said the heaviest rainfall should be out of the area by the end of Friday.

"There will probably be some lingering flooding issues, any creeks or streams that have overflowed their banks," Lott said. "It will take some time for those to go back down. But otherwise, we're looking at mostly quiet weather heading into the weekend."