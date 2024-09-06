Steuben County to offer Senior Companion program in 2025

The Steuben County Office for the Aging will start a new program next year that is meant to address loneliness and social isolation in seniors by employing other older adults to volunteer as companions. A modest hourly wage will be provided with the goal of attracting low-income volunteers.

The Senior Companion program grant through AmeriCorps Seniors will employ older adults in the county while helping seniors in their homes by offering a stipend to its volunteers.

Christine Towner, who manages the AmeriCorps Seniors grants program, said there are very few senior companion programs in the state and of the ones that do exist, they are all located in urban areas such as Buffalo, Onondaga County and New York City.

“This is the first one that is fully rural,” said Towner. “We don't have an urban element at all to our program. We don't have a big city. Corning is our biggest city in the territory. So this is going to be very unique for a program in New York state.“

More than 27 percent of the population in Steuben County is age 60 or older. Those 55 to 60 years old make up another seven percent, according to the U.S. Census Bureau .

The volunteers will not only be companions and help ease loneliness and social isolation, they will also relieve regular caregivers a couple of hours per week, do light chores and provide transportation for the seniors.

“There's a great lack of transportation in Steuben County, and this is where our Senior Companion program and our RSVP (Retired and Senior Volunteer) program can accelerate, because our volunteers can provide that transportation,” said Towner.

The program will offer $4 per hour for up to 20 hours per week. The stipend will not be counted as income and cannot affect any state or federal benefits volunteers receive, such as the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program.

Volunteers for the new program must be 55 or older and meet federal income requirements to be eligible.

Gabe Smalt, director of the Steuben County Office for the Aging, said the stipend will help remove barriers for people who want to volunteer but cannot afford to do so.

“I think this program is a great building block and fills a gap that's currently needed in our county,“ Smalt said.

The new program is made possible by an AmeriCorps federal grant of $202,356 and another $92,000 in financial support from Steuben County through the Office for the Aging and the United Way of the Southern Tier.

Funding for the program will support up to 85 seniors and their caregivers with 35 volunteers. Volunteers will be matched up with seniors through the county agency.