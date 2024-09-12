Local 211 resource center in Broome County receives $1 million in state funding

Broome County’s local 211 resource center is getting a $1 million upgrade. The 211 center connects callers with resources like housing, health care, and food. The funding aims to expand the call center facility and make building improvements.

The United Way of Broome County runs the 211 Susquehanna River Regional Community Resource Center. Paula Perna is the executive director. She said the local call center is operating at capacity with limited ability to offer in-person counseling for families. The new funding will allow the center to expand beyond its currently cramped space and create two new counseling spaces.

“This project will make such a difference in the daily lives of our 211 team and will allow us to continue to serve those in need and connect them to community support, resources and services,” Perna said.

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo, who represents parts of Broome County, said 211 has expanded beyond human service calls to become an “essential clearinghouse offering referrals to individuals and families in need.”

“I don’t think people realize the volume of calls they get not just from human service referrals, but during disasters, emergency services, and now with our increasing homeless numbers and our poverty levels, they are just overwhelmed,” Lupardo said. “So this is going to be extremely helpful. Not only for Broome County but for the larger region that they serve.”

New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said the state Legislature puts capital projects into the budget, but also has some secondary funding available for other projects.

“So that when things happen after the budget, we go around and we identify and we see important and worthwhile projects like this that we’re able to fund them, get them in line now, instead of having to wait all the way ‘til next April’s budget process,” Heastie said.

The 211 center serves Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Tioga counties.