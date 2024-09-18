The U.S. is behind on battery production. A new Johnson City facility could help it catch up

Batteries have become essential to the transition away from fossil fuels — they power electric vehicles, store solar energy, and make everyday machines run without oil or gas.

Now, a new facility in Johnson City is set to help lead the country’s development of battery technology, with the aim of catching up to the battery industries in China and Europe.

The Battery-NY facility, funded by the state and federal governments, is meant to support companies looking to advance battery technology by providing them with equipment to test and build.

It comes at a pressing time for the battery industry in the U.S. Most large batteries that Americans use, like the ones for electric cars, are manufactured in China . The American battery industry is now working to catch up, said Paul Malliband, executive director of Battery-NY.

“The ultimate goal of this project, with the funding we have, is to leapfrog other countries that are dominating this industry at the moment,” said Malliband. “It really will allow us to grow the ecosystem in this region and in the U.S. as a whole.”

The facility, housed in a Binghamton University-owned building, opened in June.

“Today, we showed the country that American batteries can and should be manufactured in Binghamton, not Beijing,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) in a statement after the opening. “We are strengthening the battery supply chain while creating jobs and attracting new companies to the region.”

The facility’s opening comes as New York launches the official process of creating a new energy plan, which will outline how the state will meet its energy needs until 2040.

The plan is meant to ensure New York’s energy systems remain reliable while meeting the state’s climate goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. It is expected to be completed next year.

At a state energy planning board meeting last week, officials released a draft outline of the plan , which mentions that advanced battery technologies could be part of the state’s energy approach in the coming years.

“We have learned that it is necessary to plan for an energy future that will in turn contribute to good economic development,” said Doreen Harris, president of the state energy authority NYSERDA, at the meeting. “When done well, today's decisions will address tomorrow's needs and challenges.”

Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo contributed reporting.