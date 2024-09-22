Hate crimes increased at Cornell last year, following the rest of New York

Hate crimes at Cornell University went up in 2023, according to new safety data from the school. The increase mirrors a general rise in hate crimes across New York state.

The 2024 security report was released in accordance with the Clery Act, which requires colleges and universities to release crime statistics yearly. In this instance, hate crimes are defined as “a criminal offense that manifests evidence that the victim was intentionally selected because of the perpetrator’s bias against the victim.”

The university reported nine hate crimes in 2023, up from one the previous year and no reported hate crimes in 2021.

But it is not just Cornell that is seeing an increase in these incidents.

Reports of hate crimes jumped by nearly 13 percent statewide in 2023, according to data from the state comptroller's office.

Maria Doulas, deputy comptroller for budget and policy analysis, said it is not just the rise in hate crimes that is disturbing. The types of crimes her office is seeing is getting worse, too.

“Now, more of these crimes are being committed against people, including assaults, than was the case five years ago when a preponderance of the crimes were property crimes or some other kind of criminal mischief,” Doulas said.

A majority of hate crimes in 2023 targeted Jewish and Black New Yorkers and gay men.

Hate crimes have risen dramatically across New York state since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Doulas said.

“It's not a good trajectory and I think it's incumbent upon all of us to work to change that,” she added.

Cornell University didn’t include any specific demographic data for the crimes.

Eight out of nine of these crimes were classified as intimidations. In this case, that is defined as a situation where a person is unlawfully put in fear of bodily harm without the use of a weapon or an actual attack.

All but one of these incidents were based on the ethnicity of the victim. The last crime was connected to the victim's race.

The university also reported one act of vandalism based on ethnicity.

A statement from David Honan, associate vice president for public safety, said the university thoroughly investigates all reported bias and hate crimes and does its best to hold violators accountable.

Honan also encouraged students, faculty and staff to report both criminal and non-criminal bias incidents through a bias reporting form.

