Voices from Ithaca's Porchfest

The city of Ithaca's Porchfest was this past Sunday.

It’s a day to celebrate the Ithaca community as summer ends and fall begins. Musicians perform free concerts on porches throughout Ithaca’s Fall Creek and Downtown neighborhoods. Artists and local organizations line the city’s streets with booths to share their work with attendees.

One of those organizations was WSKG.

Ithaca reporter Aurora Berry asked festival goers two questions about their city: What do they love about it, and what would they like to see improve or change?