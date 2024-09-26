© 2024 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Voices from Ithaca's Porchfest

WSKG | By Aurora Berry
Published September 26, 2024 at 4:07 PM EDT
A festival attendee dancing along to music by Samite at the WSKG porch.
1 of 10  — IMG_4966.JPG
A festival attendee dancing along to music by Samite at the WSKG porch.
Rebecca Redelmeier / WSKG News
The first Ithaca Porchfest was in 2007.
2 of 10  — IthacaPorchfest_WSKG_2024-126.jpg
The first Ithaca Porchfest was in 2007.
Alyssa Micha / WSKG News
A crowd watching a performance at the WSKG porch.
3 of 10  — IMG_4957.JPG
A crowd watching a performance at the WSKG porch.
Rebecca Redelmeier / WSKG News
Musicians at the festival perform for crowds wandering from porch to porch.
4 of 10  — IthacaPorchfest_WSKG_2024-35.jpg
Musicians at the festival perform for crowds wandering from porch to porch.
Alyssa Micha / WSKG News
Samite performing on the WSKG porch.
5 of 10  — IthacaPorchfest_WSKG_2024-62.jpg
Samite performing on the WSKG porch.
Alyssa Micha / WSKG News
Festival attendees visiting the WSKG booth.
6 of 10  — IthacaPorchfest_WSKG_2024-99.jpg
Festival attendees visiting the WSKG booth.
Alyssa Micha / WSKG News
WSKG photographers captured pictures of the cutest pups at Porchfest. You can find more on WSKG's Instagram and Facebook pages.
7 of 10  — IthacaPorchfest_WSKG_2024-76.jpg
WSKG photographers captured pictures of the cutest pups at Porchfest. You can find more on WSKG's Instagram and Facebook pages.
Alyssa Micha / WSKG News
Porchfest was founded in Ithaca, but has now spread to over 220 communities across the globe.
8 of 10  — IthacaPorchfest_WSKG_2024-25.jpg
Porchfest was founded in Ithaca, but has now spread to over 220 communities across the globe.
WSKG hosted its very own porch at this year's festival, featuring a performance by Samite.
9 of 10  — IMG_4976.JPG
WSKG hosted its very own porch at this year's Ithaca Porchfest
Rebecca Redelmeier / WSKG News
Performers set up on porches throughout Ithaca's downtown and Fall Creek neighborhood.
10 of 10  — IthacaPorchfest_WSKG_2024-6.jpg
Performers set up on porches throughout Ithaca's downtown and Fall Creek neighborhood.
Alyssa Micha / WSKG News

The city of Ithaca's Porchfest was this past Sunday.

It’s a day to celebrate the Ithaca community as summer ends and fall begins. Musicians perform free concerts on porches throughout Ithaca’s Fall Creek and Downtown neighborhoods. Artists and local organizations line the city’s streets with booths to share their work with attendees. 

One of those organizations was WSKG. 

Ithaca reporter Aurora Berry asked festival goers two questions about their city: What do they love about it, and what would they like to see improve or change?
Tags
Local News porchfest
Aurora Berry
See stories by Aurora Berry
Related Content