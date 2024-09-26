Voices from Ithaca's Porchfest
1 of 10 — IMG_4966.JPG
A festival attendee dancing along to music by Samite at the WSKG porch.
Rebecca Redelmeier / WSKG News
The first Ithaca Porchfest was in 2007.
The first Ithaca Porchfest was in 2007.
Alyssa Micha / WSKG News
3 of 10 — IMG_4957.JPG
A crowd watching a performance at the WSKG porch.
Rebecca Redelmeier / WSKG News
4 of 10 — IthacaPorchfest_WSKG_2024-35.jpg
Musicians at the festival perform for crowds wandering from porch to porch.
Alyssa Micha / WSKG News
Samite performing on the WSKG porch.
Samite performing on the WSKG porch.
Alyssa Micha / WSKG News
Festival attendees visiting the WSKG booth.
Festival attendees visiting the WSKG booth.
Alyssa Micha / WSKG News
7 of 10 — IthacaPorchfest_WSKG_2024-76.jpg
WSKG photographers captured pictures of the cutest pups at Porchfest. You can find more on WSKG's Instagram and Facebook pages.
Alyssa Micha / WSKG News
8 of 10 — IthacaPorchfest_WSKG_2024-25.jpg
Porchfest was founded in Ithaca, but has now spread to over 220 communities across the globe.
9 of 10 — IMG_4976.JPG
WSKG hosted its very own porch at this year's Ithaca Porchfest
Rebecca Redelmeier / WSKG News
10 of 10 — IthacaPorchfest_WSKG_2024-6.jpg
Performers set up on porches throughout Ithaca's downtown and Fall Creek neighborhood.
Alyssa Micha / WSKG News
The city of Ithaca's Porchfest was this past Sunday.
It’s a day to celebrate the Ithaca community as summer ends and fall begins. Musicians perform free concerts on porches throughout Ithaca’s Fall Creek and Downtown neighborhoods. Artists and local organizations line the city’s streets with booths to share their work with attendees.
One of those organizations was WSKG.
Ithaca reporter Aurora Berry asked festival goers two questions about their city: What do they love about it, and what would they like to see improve or change?