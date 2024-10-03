WSKG launches climate reporting survey

WSKG has launched an initiative to cover climate change in our region.

We plan to examine how local communities are responding to a warming world, with an eye towards covering innovative solutions and the unequal impacts of the climate crisis. This means reporting on Ithaca’s nation-leading commitment to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and how residents are taking steps to adapt to climate change in their daily lives.

We also aim to explain state and regional climate policies, highlighting their impact across the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes — from bills in Albany to federal policy that shape projects right here at home.

As we follow efforts towards a green energy transition, we also plan to investigate the money and power players involved. Those are stories like this one , which follows one company looking to profit from new energy infrastructure in Steuben County.

And we want to know what you're interested in. Please take a moment to fill out this brief survey to give us feedback and shape our reporting.