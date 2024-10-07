WSKG to air 2 local debates in October

Join WSKG for two local debates in October.

The first will take place on Oct. 10. WSKG will air coverage of the debate between the candidates running in New York's 19th Congressional District. The Times Union, WAMC Northeast Public Radio, WMHT Public Media, and WNYT News Channel 13 will host the debate between the Republican incumbent, Rep. Marc Molinaro and his Democratic challenger, Josh Riley. Tune in to live coverage at 7 p.m. on WSKG Radio here and on the WSKG World Channel, or watch the debate at 8 p.m. on WSKG-TV here.

Then, on Oct. 17, WSKG will host a debate between the candidates running for New York's 52nd Senate District. The Democratic incumbent, state Sen. Lea Webb will face her Republican challenger, Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler. The debate will be hosted by WSKG news director Tom Magnarelli and Ithaca reporter Aurora Berry. Tune in at 8 p.m. on WSKG-TV here, WSKG Radio here, or on our YouTube channel here.