Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger announces he will step down

Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger plans to step down at the end of the 2024-25 academic year. He announced the news during a Binghamton University council meeting last Friday, according to a statement from the university.

Stenger said he has asked SUNY Chancellor John King to begin searching for a replacement, but that he will stay in the role until a new president is appointed. In a letter posted on social media, Stenger said he was stepping down to spend time with family.

“This was a difficult decision, because I know how much I will miss working with Binghamton University’s wonderful faculty, staff, students, community members and alumni,” Stenger wrote. “But after almost 13 years as president, Cathy and I have decided to spend more time together with our family while we move on to new challenges and opportunities.”

In a statement, the university said overall student enrollment increased 28 percent during Stenger’s tenure, and that it made advancements in research funding and sustainability efforts and completed $600 million in campus facility renovations.

“President Harvey Stenger is a huge part of Binghamton’s success story and its emergence as a world-class university,” SUNY Chancellor John King said in a statement posted by the university. “His leadership has helped bring the research dollars that have turned the campus and the region into an engine of innovation and raised the profile of the university.”