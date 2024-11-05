Election results from some of the local races we've been watching

Updated Nov. 6, 1:57 a.m.

Here are the results from some of the races WSKG News has been following in Broome, Tompkins and Steuben counties. All seats in the New York State Legislature were up for election this year. There were also congressional and local races.

52nd Senate District

Lea Webb (D, WF) | 55.00 %

Michael J. Sigler (R, Local 607) | 40.98 %

Districts Reporting: 218 of 219

Incumbent Democratic state Senator Lea Webb has won reelection, defeating Republican Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler for New York’s 52nd Senate District. The district covers all of Cortland and Tompkins counties, and part of Broome County. Webb won the seat by just two percentage points in 2022.

19th Congressional District

Josh Riley (D, WF) | 48.99 %

Marcus Molinaro (R, C) | 47.99 %

Districts Reporting: 655 of 656

From the Associated Press: Democrat Josh Riley won the election for New York’s 19th Congressional District on Wednesday, defeating Republican Rep. Marc Molinaro. Riley, an attorney, first faced Molinaro in the 2022 midterm election and narrowly lost to him. Molinaro was one of several first-term Republicans in New York running for reelection in a district that Democrat Joe Biden carried in the 2020 presidential election. The district stretches from the Hudson River Valley to the Finger Lakes.

23rd Congressional District

Thomas A. Carle (D) | 31.95 %

Nicholas A. Langworthy (R, C) | 62.58 %

Districts Reporting: 576 of 579

From the Associated Press: Republican Rep. Nick Langworthy won reelection for the 23rd Congressional District on Tuesday. Langworthy defeated Democrat Tom Carle in a district that runs nearly 190 miles along the state's border with Pennsylvania and includes some Buffalo suburbs. During his first term, Langworthy led a successful effort to preserve flight safety rules in response to the 2009 crash of Continental Flight 3407 in Clarence, New York. Langworthy is a former state Republican committee chair. He now chairs the House Aviation Safety Caucus and serves on the rules, agriculture and oversight committees.

123rd Assembly District

Donna A. Lupardo (D, WF) | 56.87 %

Lisa M. OKeefe (R, C, Economic Renewal) | 39.46 %

Districts Reporting: 83 of 84

Longtime incumbent Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo won reelection, defeating Republican Lisa O’Keefe for New York’s 123rd Assembly District, which includes parts of Broome County.

Binghamton City Council's 6th District

Rebecca Rathmell (D, WF) | 59.46%

Philip A. Strawn (R) | 40.27%

Districts Reporting: 5/5

In the city of Binghamton, Democrat Rebecca Rathmell defeated former city Council Member Phillip Strawn, a Republican, in a special election for the city council’s 6th District seat. The two candidates tied in the 2023 general election, leading to a dispute over who had the legal authority to fill the seat, and a prolonged legal battle.

Proposal Number One: New York Equal Rights Amendment

Yes | 56.52 %

No | 34.97 %

Districts Reporting: 12,165 of 13,357

From the Associated Press: New York voters have approved an amendment to expand the state Constitution’s anti-discrimination language. Voters passed the amendment on Tuesday. Proposition 1, or the Equal Rights Amendment, prohibits discrimination based on ethnicity, national origin, age, disability or sex. That includes sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes and reproductive healthcare and autonomy. The Constitution had previously barred discrimination based on color, creed or religion. Democrats put the measure on the ballot and said it would safeguard abortion rights. Republicans argued it would provide a Constitutional right for transgender athletes to play on girls’ and women’s sports teams.

Proposal Number Two: Binghamton Human Rights Commission

Yes | 75.52%

No | 24.48%

Districts Reporting: 30/30

Voters in Binghamton approved a referendum on the ballot. The proposition will essentially reinstate the city’s defunct Human Rights Commission. The local commission will investigate cases of discrimination in housing, employment, and social services.

Broome County Legislature

District 10

Chris Moore (D) | 41.76%

Erin V. Micha (R, C) | 58.14%

Districts Reporting: 9/9

District 7

Matt White (D) | 39.27%

Matthew J. Pasquale (R, C) | 60.62%

Districts Reporting: 9/9

District 2

Scott D. Baker (R) | 60.82%

Carolyn Price | 38.91%

Districts Reporting: 10/10

Broome County legislators were up for reelection this year. Many ran unopposed, but there were a few contested races. Legislator Erin Micha, a Republican who represents District 10, defeated Democrat Chris Moore. Republican Legislator Matthew Pasquale of District 7 defeated Democrat Matt White. And in District 2, Carolyn Price, a Conservative, lost to the incumbent, Republican Legislator Scott Baker.

148th Assembly District

Daniel J. Brown (D) | 26.90 %

Joseph Sempolinski (R, C) | 66.37 %

Districts Reporting: 101 of 101

Republican Joseph Sempolinski defeated Democrat Daniel Brown for the 148th Assembly District, which includes Cattaraugus and Allegany counties and parts of Steuben County. Sempolinski outspent Brown in the race, and had the advantage of having recently served as chief of staff to the current outgoing Assembly member of the district, Joseph Giglio.

Steuben County and Family Court judge

Michaela Rossettie Azemi (D) | 12,689

Mathew K. McCarthy (R, C) | 29,940

Districts Reporting: 63 of 63

In Steuben County, current acting Steuben County and Family Court judge, Republican Mark McCarthy, has been elected to the position. He defeated Democrat Michaela Rossetti Azemi. McCarthy has been a judge for over a decade.

U.S. Senate

Kirsten E. Gillibrand (D, WF) | 55.69 %

Michael D. Sapraicone (R, C) | 39.42 %

Diane Sare (LaRouche) | 0.45 %

Districts Reporting: 12,180 of 13,357

From the Associated Press: Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was reelected to a U.S. Senate seat representing New York on Tuesday. Gillibrand defeated Republican Mike Sapraicone, a retired New York City police detective. Gillibrand has been New York's junior senator since 2009. In Washington, she's been a voice against sexual harassment and assault in the military. She ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2019, but dropped out of the race after polling and fundraising struggles. New York hasn't elected a Republican to the Senate since Al D'Amato won in 1994.

125th Assembly District

Anna Kelles (D, WF) | 73.88 %

Blank | 24.17 %

Write-in | 1.94 %

Districts Reporting: 98 of 98

Democratic Assemblymember Anna Kelles has won reelection to the 125th Assembly District, which covers all of Tompkins County and part of Cortland County. She was the only candidate on the ballot. Ithaca realtor Lindsay Lustick Garner announced a last-minute write-in campaign for the seat.