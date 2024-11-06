Republicans hold on to office throughout parts of the Southern Tier

Parts of the Southern Tier, in heavily red areas, held on to their Republican strongholds Tuesday evening.

Republican Congressman Nick Langworthy was reelected for a second term to represent the 23rd Congressional District. Langworthy defeated his Democratic challenger, Tom Carle.

Langworthy gave a victory speech in Erie County Tuesday night.

“We are on the verge of a great golden age for this country, and we're going to be right there beside President Trump's side, working hard on his agenda to change his country and get us back on track,” Langworthy said. “We are truly working to make America great again.”

The district covers Tioga, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties and parts of Erie County.

The 148th Assembly District, which encompasses Cattaraugus and Allegany counties and parts of Steuben County, elected Republican Joseph Sempolinski to represent the area in Albany.

Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News Steuben County and Family Court Judge Democratic candidate, Micheala Rossettie Azemi watches as initial unofficial votes come in from the Steuben County Board of Elections. (l-r) Sean Lukasik, Bulezim Azemi, Michaela Rossettie Azemi, Paolo Cremidis.

Sempolinski defeated his Democratic challenger Daniel Brown.

In a statement, Sempolinski said he is “eager to get to work fighting for the people.” And that he “will always make sure that the voice of the Southern Tier is heard loud and clear at the state capitol.”

Voters in Steuben County elected Republican Matthew McCarthy to the Steuben County and Family Court judge seat. His challenger, Michaela Rossettie Azemi, said she had a great connection with the community and made a lot of positive impact.

“I feel really, really proud to have given people a choice for the first time ever,” said Rossettie Azemi. “And, I think competition is healthy and it makes us all better. And I think we all learned a lot through this process. “

McCarthy will leave his seat as the Corning City Court judge to represent the county in the new role.