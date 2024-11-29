Take a drive through a holiday wonderland at the Broome County Festival of Lights

Otsiningo Park has been transformed into the ultimate display of holiday cheer to light up the dark nights of winter.

With more than 2 million lights and multiple displays, people can expect to have a shining experience at the 5th annual Broome County Festival of Lights.

Event director David Pessagno said the festival began as a way to get people out during the COVID pandemic.

“We needed to do something in the community that is safe for everybody and yet does not get anybody sick or do any of that,” said Pessagno.

The first event only had enough lights to cover a portion of the area. But by its second year, the entire park was filled with twinkling lights and holiday scenes.

The cold nights aren’t a problem because you stay in your car and drive around the park.

“There's just so many displays that it's like driving around during the holiday season, seeing what people do to their house,” said Pessagno.

There are scenes depicting the usual winter holidays like Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa. Or you’ll see deer by a lake, a billowing waterfall, and even a sports team tossing a ball around.

It is not all driving. At the northern edge of the park, you can get out to take photos, grab some refreshments and listen to live performances from groups like the Johnson City School District Choir or the Chenango Forks Pitchforks. And it wouldn’t be a holiday event without an appearance from the man himself.

“Santa is there 13 or 14 times," said Pessagno. "It gives people an opportunity to go through the park, stop with their kids, come into the tent. It's warm. We have heaters in there, they sit with Santa. The kids can tell them what they want for the holiday.”

The Broome County Festival of Lights runs until Jan. 5.

For more information about special events and performances visit Broome County Festival of Lights.