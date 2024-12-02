New Yorker who joined Israel Defense Forces before enrolling at Binghamton University confirmed dead

An Israeli-American soldier, who grew up on Long Island and was registered to study at Binghamton University, was confirmed dead Monday .

Omer Neutra deferred his enrollment at Binghamton University to join the Israel Defense Forces. He was believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas.

On Monday, the Israeli military said it learned Neutra was killed during the Oct. 7 attack last year, when he was 21. The military said Neutra’s body is still in Gaza, held by Hamas.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on the day of Neutra’s funeral, which has not yet been announced.

“This horrific news shakes all New Yorkers to our core,” Hochul said. “I’ve met with Omer’s brave family and learned so much about this incredible young man. As we mourn this tragedy, let us continue to pray for the safe return of the remaining hostages, an end to the war without Hamas in power, and a lasting peace.”

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York said she would not “rest until [Neutra’s] body is returned home.”

“For over a year, his parents lived in hope that their son was still alive. But today, their worst fears were confirmed,” Gillibrand said. “My heart breaks for them and their entire family as they face this unbearable loss.”

Rep. Marc Molinaro, who represents parts of the Southern Tier, called Neutra’s death “heartbreaking and infuriating.”

“This nation should have done more sooner to demand the return of those hostages, and we pray both heartfelt prayers for his family, but all those who knew him,” Molinaro said. “To think that his parents, who became leaders in responding and calling for the return of hostages, now suffer this most painful of attacks, the loss of their own son.”