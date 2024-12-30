Steuben County continues Tropical Storm Debby repairs, months after floods

Months after Tropical Storm Debby washed out roads and destroyed at least 25 homes in Steuben County, key recovery and repair efforts remain underway, according to county officials.

Public Works Commissioner Eric Rose said county staff have successfully repaired several roads and bridges since the August storm, with a focus on heavily-used roadways.

However, Rose said many tree limbs and other material that washed into waterways have left some rivers and streams choked with debris that still needs to be cleared. In the meantime, residents continue to struggle with the long-term cost of repairs, he said.

“The amount of gravel and the amount of debris that was moved from Mother Nature is astonishing, and unfortunately, ended up in these people's businesses, it ended up in their homes,” said Rose. “There's no quick fix.”

Since the storm, county staff have completed repairs on county routes 14, 31, and 129. Crews have also repaired the bridge over County Route 119 in the village of Canisteo, where they removed 1,000 tons of debris after the storm washed a house underneath the bridge.

Now, the county is working to get permits from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to continue to clear the debris from streams to prevent future flooding, said Rose. The DEC regulates dredging of streams and rivers to ensure compliance with environmental law.

So far, Rose said efforts to work with the DEC have been successful, though the permitting timeline has slowed some of the repair work and much more needs to be done.

“There is still a ton more work, for lack of better words, literally,” said Rose. “It could go on for years.”

The county is responsible for repairs of public infrastructure, like roads and bridges. Individual homeowners still recovering from the storm can contact New York State Homes and Community Renewal for assistance.