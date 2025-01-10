Southern Tier Rep. Langworthy part of new caucus—’Make America Healthy Again’

Southern Tier Republican Rep. Nick Langworthy is part of a new caucus—”Make America Healthy Again”.

According to a press release, the newly formed caucus will address “rising rates of chronic diseases and obesity by promoting access to preventive care and affordable, high quality food.”

Langworthy was asked to serve on the caucus by one of its founding members, Republican Congressman John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13), who is a dermatologist. Other members of the caucus include Republican Congressman Lloyd Smucker (PA-11) and U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-KS), who is a physician in obstetrics and gynecology.

The caucus is meant to promote the agenda of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Critics of Kennedy say he has made misleading, false and conspiratorial claims about topics including vaccines , COVID-19, AIDS, raw milk and fluoride to name a few.

Thousands of doctors and scientists are urging the U.S. Senate to reject Kennedy’s nomination. In their plea to senators, the group of doctors stated, “RFK Jr. is not only unqualified to lead this essential agency — he is actively dangerous.”

A date has not been set for his Senate confirmation hearing.

During a recent press conference, Langworthy said regulations and ingredients in America's food supply, approved at the federal level, need to be looked into. He said he is “intrigued” by interviews and writings of Kennedy.

“We have to make sure that we're making decisions not in the best interest of corporations, but in the best interests of our children, in their health and tackling America's obesity problems,” said Langworthy. “And some of these ingredients I think have to be heavily scrutinized.”

The caucus will support underserved and rural communities.

Langworthy represents New York’s 23rd Congressional District, which includes Tioga, Chemung, Steuben and Schuyler counties.

He was sworn in for a second term on Jan. 3 to the 119th Congress.