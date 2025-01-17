‘Arctic blast’ expected to hit New York Monday. Here’s how to prepare

A blast of arctic air is expected to hit New York’s Southern Tier beginning Monday, bringing dangerously cold temperatures that forecasters say could reach -25 overnight with the windchill. It’s part of a polar vortex that will hit several states across the northern U.S.

“While we have had a few cold spells recently, don't be caught off guard,” said Mark Pellerito, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Binghamton, in a statement. “We anticipate this Arctic blast to be the coldest of any experienced in at least the past couple of winters."

Officials throughout the Southern Tier are advising residents to be cautious about the amount of time they spend outside throughout the cold snap, which is expected to last until Wednesday.

“Limit your time outdoors, dress in layers, and be sure to wear gloves, a hat and a scarf to protect your face,” said Geoff Dunn, community preparedness coordinator for Tompkins County Emergency Response, in a statement. “If signs of hypothermia or frostbite appear, get out of the cold immediately and call 9-1-1.”

Dangerous temperatures can pose a risk to anyone who remains outside for more than a few minutes without protective clothing. Freezing temperatures also raise the risk of hypothermia and frostbite, which can be deadly if left untreated.

Frostbite is the freezing of specific body parts such as fingers, toes, or the nose. Symptoms include a lack of feeling in the affected area, or skin that appears waxy, is cold to the touch, or is discolored. It can be treated by slowly warming up the area and seeking medical help.

Signs of hypothermia include shivering, confusion, memory loss, and slurred speech. If your body temperature drops below 95 degrees, experts recommend you immediately find medical attention. If you see someone who may have hypothermia, call an ambulance and try to keep them warm.

For anyone in need of shelter, Code Blue emergency shelters are open on nights when temperatures drop below 32 degrees.

In Tompkins County, the county’s Social Services office is open during the day between 8 am and 4:30 pm and can help people access housing resources. At night, the county’s emergency shelter at 300 N. Tioga Street in downtown Ithaca is open.

The Tompkins County Public Library is also offering a warm place to stay during the day. The library is open from 9 am to 8 pm from Monday to Thursday.

The state is also preparing its electric system to meet anticipated demand during the cold snap, according to officials with the New York Independent System Operator, which monitors the electric grid.

