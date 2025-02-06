Langworthy says New York’s immigration laws are 'dangerous'

Southern Tier Republican Congressman Nick Langworthy was in Elmira last week to talk about immigration enforcement and sanctuary policies in New York.

During a press conference, Langworthy expressed that the American people elected President Trump back into office to restore law and order and secure the brother.

Actions taken by the administration thus far include putting active-duty U.S. military troops on the southern border, targeting raids on “violent criminals,” enhancement of vetting for visa applications and reinstating the “remain in Mexico” policy .

During conversations with the Buffalo Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) offices, Langworthy said he heard that ICE officers need more resources, staffing and detention space to conduct mass deportations of what he called “criminal illegals who pose a threat to our safety and our national security.”

New York is a border state with Canada. Langworthy said ICE has seen an uptick in “illegal” crossings. According to the Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), the Buffalo sector, which covers 450 miles along the northern border with Canada, saw approximately 63,000 Title 8 encounters at the northern border for the 2024 fiscal year. Title 8 refers to apprehensions or inadmissible persons who are processed under CBP’s immigration policy.

The ICE offices in Buffalo cover Steuben, Schuyler and Tioga counties. The ICE offices in Albany cover Chemung County.

Langworthy said leaders in sanctuary jurisdictions are protecting criminals over law-abiding citizens.

There is no one existing definition of sanctuary policies, according to the American Immigration Council. These policies are enacted in state and local jurisdictions, in part, to limit state and local cooperation with federal immigration officials.

Proponents of sanctuary policies say the laws are designed to aid in public safety, build community relations between local law enforcement and immigrants without fear of retribution. They also allow municipalities to decide how they want to allocate funding and program resources.

The policies do not prevent federal officials from carrying out immigration enforcement duties.

Langworthy serves on the House Oversight Committee. The committee will hold a hearing on sanctuary cities on Feb. 11.

“I'm going to do everything I can as a federal level official to bring attention to how dangerous New York sanctuary policies are and how Kathy Hochul needs to take action immediately,” said Langworthy.

He said the committee will work with President Trump on legislation to address the issue, which he called a “crisis.”

Sanctuary policies exist in several areas around the state including New York City, Albany and Ithaca.

Langworthy also discussed New York’s Driver's License Access and Privacy Act also called the “Green Light Law” .

Supporters of the law say it is meant to make the roads safer by having licensed and insured drivers on the road no matter their immigration status. In general, it is a formal identification and can assist immigrant populations with accessing jobs and services, according to the National Immigration Law Center.

Langworthy said this law puts local and federal law enforcement agencies against one another.

The main provision in the New York law prohibits the Department of Motor Vehicles from sharing information directly with federal law enforcement outside of a judicial warrant or court order.

There are 19 states—plus Washington, D.C.— with laws allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Langworthy called the law “egregious.”

“This law is incredibly dangerous and it’s downright idiotic,” said Langworthy. “Governor Hochul is putting every New York citizen and law enforcement officer at risk with this asinine policy, and it needs to be repealed this session right now.”

The law does not apply to non-driver identification cards.

It was enacted in 2019 under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration.

Langworthy spoke with local officials and business leaders in Painted Post, Watkins Glen and Apalachin, as well.

Langworthy represents Tioga and Chemung counties, as well as parts of Schuyler and Steuben counties.