Binghamton firefighter killed in Wednesday night blaze

A Binghamton firefighter was killed Wednesday night while battling a major fire downtown.

The Binghamton Fire Department responded to a fire at 1 Main St. in downtown Binghamton at 9:39 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighter John “JR” Gaudet died after a wall collapsed while the department was fighting the fire. He was transported to Wilson Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Gaudet, 40, was an 11-year veteran of the fire department.

“This is every department’s worst nightmare,” Binghamton Fire Chief Alan Gardiner said in a statement. “The Binghamton Fire Department is grieving the loss of one of our own. Our prayers are with Firefighter Gaudet’s family and loved ones.”

Two other Binghamton firefighters were injured in the fire, but were released from Wilson Hospital Thursday morning.

"This is an unspeakable tragedy, and our hearts are broken for the firefighter’s family. I ask us to all say a prayer for the entire Binghamton Fire Department community and our city," Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham said in a statement. “Every day, our firefighters brave dangerous situations to protect citizens and keep our community safe."

City officials say an investigation into the fire is ongoing, with support from the Binghamton Police Department and New York state fire investigators.

The site of the fire remains an active scene as workers and fire investigators clean up debris with heavy machinery.

A statement from the Binghamton Fire Department on social media called the loss “immeasurable,” and said Gaudet leaves behind a wife and three young children.

“JR embodied what it means to be a firefighter—fearless, dedicated, and always putting others before himself. His infectious smile, unwavering positivity, and relentless work ethic made him a brother to all who had the honor of serving alongside him,” the fire department said in a statement on social media. “He was the kind of firefighter you could always count on, the one who would have your back no matter the situation.”

"I am holding the Binghamton Fire Department and their families in my heart today after the tragic loss of Firefighter John Gaudet and the other Binghamton firefighters who were injured," state Senator Lea Webb said in a statement. "My deepest condolences to the Binghamton Fire Department and our community. We stand with you and all of our first responders in navigating this significant loss.”

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer called the news “heartbreaking” in a statement released Thursday.

“My deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, and community dealing with this traffic loss,” Schumer said. “May God bless those injured and the entire Binghamton Fire Department during this difficult time."