Hochul tells New York Power Authority to scrap rate increase plans

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called on the New York Power Authority—also known as NYPA—to end its proposal to raise rates for customers who receive hydropower electricity.

The power authority was set to nearly triple its rates over the next four years. The proposed increase was its first in 10 years.

Hochul told NYPA to “figure out a better way forward.”

The initial proposal included going from its current $12.88 per megawatt hour to $33.05 (MWh) by 2028.

Steuben County called a special legislative session last week to pass a resolution opposing the rate increases.

NYPA supplies municipal electric systems, businesses and residents in the county with low-cost electricity through its hydropower from the Robert Moses Niagara Power Plant and the St. Lawrence-Franklin D. Roosevelt Power Project.

Hydropower is a renewable source of energy that uses water to generate electricity.

Sixty towns in Steuben, Schuyler, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties receive electric services through the Steuben Rural Electric Cooperative, which is powered by NYPA.

Bath Electric, Gas and Water Systems is powered by the Municipal Electric Utilities Association, which receives its electricity from NYPA.

In an email statement to WSKG, NYPA said the company will withdraw its 2025 proposed rate increase following the governor’s request.

NYPA went on to say: “We understand that New Yorkers are struggling right now, and we intend to make every effort to collaborate with our customers and stakeholders to find a way forward.”

The power authority is creating a new plan for rate increases that covers maintenance and operation infrastructure costs for hydroelectric facilities.

Initial public comment for NYPA was scheduled to close on Feb. 24, with a final vote expected in July. It is unclear whether this schedule remains in effect.

WSKG will update this article if we hear back from the power authority.