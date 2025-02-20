Corrections officers stage unlawful walkouts at prisons across New York, including Elmira

This week, hundreds of New York state corrections officers walked out of work at 30 state prisons—including the Elmira Correctional Facility in Chemung County.

Gov. Kathy Hochul called for an end to the “illegal” strike.

Hochul signed an executive order Wednesday activating 3,500 New York National Guard troops to state prisons, according to a press release. The troops will support and supplement current correctional staff, distributing meals and medication to inmates. She did not specify where they were deployed. However, she said additional troops will also be deployed.

The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) has canceled visitation at all 42 state prisons indefinitely.

Wednesday afternoon, a judge in Erie County issued a restraining order against the corrections officers and its union because such actions are considered unlawful, according to New York Civil Service Law known as the “Taylor Law”, which prevents public employees from striking.

On Tuesday, a crowd of approximately 100 corrections officers were gathered across the street from the Elmira prison, just outside a residence. There were outdoor heaters and barrels used as fire pits scattered about the property to keep them warm in the below freezing temperatures.

Elmira Mayor Daniel Mandell said he was at the walkout on Tuesday and said there had not been any issues with the large gathering and open fires.

Elmira Correctional Facility. Locally called "The Hill." New York state corrections officers on an unsanctioned strike across the street from the Elmira Correction Facility.

“If there was an issue, we would respond and handle it accordingly,” said Mandell. “I'll be honest too, when I was there, it was a peaceful demonstration.”

The walkout is unsanctioned according to the union that represents the officers—the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA).

It is not clear if this exacerbates the staffing issues that corrections officers say is plaguing state prisons, or whether DOCCS will reprimand those who did not show up for work this week.

According to an independent state prisons watchdog, the Correctional Association of New York, as of 2024, which is the latest data reported, Elmira’s maximum security facility had 62 vacancies out of 785 positions. The corrections officers union said that negotiations towards a resolution with the state began Tuesday and continued Wednesday.

Mandell, who spent 30 years working for the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, said some state corrections officers are concerned about safe working conditions and the state’s recently implemented HALT Act.

“[The state has] basically taken the disciplinary tool away from the correctional staff,” said Mandell.

The HALT Act —or—Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act was signed into law in 2021 by the governor.

It is meant to limit extended solitary confinement to inmates, allowing for some hours outside the cell while in solitary holding. Its use is prohibited to those 21 years or younger, or 55 years and older—and those who are disabled or pregnant. Solitary confinement is also limited to 15 consecutive days.

Mandell argues that the HALT Act is jeopardizing the safety inside prisons for the corrections officers, staff and the inmates.

“It's getting officers assaulted, it's getting other inmates assaulted, and, quite frankly, it's hurting their recruitment,” he said. “They cannot find people that want to take the job. And I can't say I blame them [in] this day and age.”

On Thursday, six corrections officers were indicted for second-degree murder in the beating death of inmate Robert Brooks at the Marcy Correctional Facility last year. Four others were charged with lesser crimes.

It is unclear if the indictment announcements and the “strike” are related.

WSKG reached out to the governor’s office and DOCCS but did not hear back in time for this report.