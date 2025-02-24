Binghamton’s Ukrainian community marks 3rd anniversary of Russian invasion

Three years into the war in Ukraine, with U.S. support uncertain, members of Binghamton’s Ukrainian community gathered Saturday to mark the anniversary and remember the lives lost.

A crowd stood downtown in the cold praying, singing and waving Ukrainian flags.

Faith leaders led the group in mourning prayers and honored those impacted by the war. Elected officials and community members called on U.S. leadership to increase aid to Ukraine and continue to support the country’s war efforts.

“Even here in Broome County, there is not a single Ukrainian or Ukrainian American who hasn't felt the pain and suffering of the Ukrainian people or lost someone in this war,” said Christina Zawerucha, executive director of the Together for Ukraine Foundation.

Zawerucha said the community is concerned about whether the Trump administration will reverse U.S. policy regarding the war.

Though American officials have signalled a peace deal could be reached soon, tensions have risen recently between the United States and some of its allies. On Friday, Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “dictator” on social media and suggested Ukraine was to blame for the war.

U.S. and Russian officials met in Saudi Arabia last week for negotiations, prompting frustration among Ukrainian and European leadership.

Zawerucha said Ukraine should be included in any peace talks and the U.S. must increase its aid to Ukraine.

“There should be no negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine and no negotiations about Europe without Europe at the table,” Zawerucha said. “A peace deal with Russia is not just about stopping a war. A deal should also be made to prevent the next one, by convincing Russia that its invasion was a costly failure.”

Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees have resettled in Binghamton in recent years, some sponsored by local families.

Democratic Rep. Josh Riley, who represents New York’s 19th Congressional District, told the crowd he will push for the United States to continue its support for Ukraine.

“We have a strong and tight knit and vibrant Ukrainian population,” Riley said. “I want you to know with all the uncertainty and all the fights that are happening in Washington, no matter what, when push comes to shove, I am going to have your backs through thick and thin. You can count on me for that.”

On Monday, Trump told reporters he was hopeful that a peace deal could come to fruition soon, as he met with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the war. He said he hoped the countries could sign a deal leading to the end of the conflict in a matter of weeks.