Ithaca Common Council to vote on accessory dwelling unit policy next month

The Ithaca Common Council is moving forward with new policies around accessory dwelling units, or ADUs.

The proposal on the table would make it easier for property owners to build extra units like guest houses and garage or basement apartments on the same parcel as a residential home. The proposed zoning changes are meant to create new housing without making major changes to a neighborhood.

Only one accessory dwelling unit would be allowed per parcel. These units could be rented separately from the main building on a property, but would need to be sold together. They can have up to two bedrooms and are not required to include any off-street parking.

ADU policies have been in the works in Ithaca since 2019.

During a public hearing on Wednesday, some community members expressed their support for the legislation, although many acknowledged it would not solve all of the city’s housing supply problems.

Brent Katzmann represents government affairs on the Ithaca Board of Realtors.

He said these units can be used to increase the supply of rentals and help property owners.

“I am fortunate in that I own a home with an accessory dwelling unit. I rely on it to cover my growing property taxes and to contribute to the escalating costs of maintenance and utilities,” Katzmann said.

However, he said many homeowners would not be able to afford the construction costs for accessory dwelling units.

“Many property owners who might be eligible to build an ADU, should this legislation pass, simply won't be in a position financially to pull the trigger.”

Some commenters said they supported relaxing restrictions on extra units, but took issue with the lack of owner occupancy requirements outlined in the proposal. As written, properties with ADUs could be bought and rented out without the homeowner living on the property.

Sally Lockwood, a resident of Ithaca’s South Hill neighborhood, said that an owner occupancy requirement would make it easier for people to buy their first homes.

“I believe there would be people in this room today and listening who are not homeowners, who want to be homeowners, and find themselves competing with landlords and developers who often, when they see something on the market, will offer above cost, above asking price, sometimes in cash.”

Alderperson Pierre Saint-Perez, who represents Ithaca’s 3rd Ward, which includes the South Hill neighborhood, said he had “a lot of concerns.”

“I represent two communities that are on the borders of our two universities that experience a different form of housing pressure than the rest of the city does,” he said.

Fifth Ward Alderperson Clyde Lederman said he supported the legislation without the owner occupancy requirement.

“I'd like to see a couple of these get built and move in the right direction,” he said. “Hopefully, even if some of these are more expensive, that'll give more housing options for other folks, and we'll have more fluidity and life cycle movement in the housing market.”

The council voted to advance the legislation and will consider it on May 7.

