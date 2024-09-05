Museum Day Way/Bronxorama Diorama

Extras
Alma and her family visit Puerto Rico.
When Howard's bucket drum disappears, he realizes he can just use his body as a drum!
Alma and André invite Howard to join their band, so he goes in search of the right drum.
Howard finally has a drum to bring to the drum circle - himself.
The Bronx Squirrels join a drum circle at the park.
Alma asks Mami and Papi to give her chores so that she can earn toy tickets.
The Rivera family are shopping at the Huda Store when Alma and Junior spot exciting toys.
Alma and Junior do chores with Chacho to earn "toy tickets."
Alma and André jam out in front of Alma's house as the Bronx Squirrels.
Alma and Junior work together to earn toy tickets, and they get a Ring Toss game to share.
Alma’s family say yes to everything. / Alma helps Junior and Emi test a hypothesis.
Alma teaches Uncle Nestor how to ride a bike./ Alma goes to the grocery store by herself.
Alma makes a care package for Granny Isa./Beto and Rafia are nervous to play soccer.
Alma gets jealous of her friends’ playdate./Alma keeps changing her mind.
Henry gives us a dinosaur tour at the American Museum of Natural History, his way!
Places are tied to memories. Sonia Manzano and a local family visit their favorite places.
Rafia and Alma have trouble ice skating. / Alma helps Junior find his missing tooth.
Alma speaks up for her design vision./Alma chooses between a baseball game and Bomba show.
Alma lands a starring role in a musical. / Alma and Harper have a playdate.
A dirty Chacho runs away. / Alma learns about Frankie’s old sneakers.