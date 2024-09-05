© 2024 WSKG

Alma's Way

Museum Day Way/Bronxorama Diorama

Season 2 Episode 15 | 23m 25s

Alma wants to see everything at the museum fast, and Junior wants to go slow. / Alma’s friends want to add their favorite things to Alma’s Bronx diorama.

Aired: 09/22/24 | Expires: 12/27/24
Extras
Watch 45:40
Alma's Way
Alma Goes to Puerto Rico (ASL)
Alma and her family visit Puerto Rico.
Special: 45:40
Watch 2:43
Alma's Way
Howard's Missing Drum
When Howard's bucket drum disappears, he realizes he can just use his body as a drum!
Clip: S2 E3 | 2:43
Watch 3:26
Alma's Way
Howard Joins the Band
Alma and André invite Howard to join their band, so he goes in search of the right drum.
Clip: S2 E3 | 3:26
Watch 0:54
Alma's Way
Howard Brings the Beat
Howard finally has a drum to bring to the drum circle - himself.
Clip: S2 E3 | 0:54
Watch 0:51
Alma's Way
Drum Circle
The Bronx Squirrels join a drum circle at the park.
Clip: S2 E3 | 0:51
Watch 2:22
Alma's Way
Earning Toy Tickets
Alma asks Mami and Papi to give her chores so that she can earn toy tickets.
Clip: S2 E3 | 2:22
Watch 1:48
Alma's Way
Toy Tickets!
The Rivera family are shopping at the Huda Store when Alma and Junior spot exciting toys.
Clip: S2 E3 | 1:48
Watch 0:43
Alma's Way
Chores with Chacho
Alma and Junior do chores with Chacho to earn "toy tickets."
Clip: S2 E3 | 0:43
Watch 2:27
Alma's Way
The Bronx Squirrels Are Back
Alma and André jam out in front of Alma's house as the Bronx Squirrels.
Clip: S2 E3 | 2:27
Watch 3:03
Alma's Way
Ring Toss
Alma and Junior work together to earn toy tickets, and they get a Ring Toss game to share.
Clip: S2 E3 | 3:03
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Alma's Way | Sonia’s Way
  • Alma's Way | My Way!
  • Alma's Way Season 2
  • Alma's Way Season 1
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
Alma's Yes Day / Alma's Hypothe-saur
Alma’s family say yes to everything. / Alma helps Junior and Emi test a hypothesis.
Episode: S2 E16 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
Uncle Nestor’s Bumpy Ride/Grocery Goof
Alma teaches Uncle Nestor how to ride a bike./ Alma goes to the grocery store by herself.
Episode: S2 E9 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
A Gift for Granny/Soccer Friends
Alma makes a care package for Granny Isa./Beto and Rafia are nervous to play soccer.
Episode: S2 E4 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
World’s Greatest Playdate / What Alma Wants
Alma gets jealous of her friends’ playdate./Alma keeps changing her mind.
Episode: S2 E12 | 23:25
Watch 2:45
Alma's Way
My Way: Dinosaurs!
Henry gives us a dinosaur tour at the American Museum of Natural History, his way!
Episode: S50 E3 | 2:45
Watch 8:09
Alma's Way
Sonia’s Way: Mapping Memories
Places are tied to memories. Sonia Manzano and a local family visit their favorite places.
Episode: S51 E2 | 8:09
Watch 23:30
Alma's Way
Alma on Ice/Junior's Lost Tooth (ASL)
Rafia and Alma have trouble ice skating. / Alma helps Junior find his missing tooth.
Episode: S1 E9 | 23:30
Watch 23:30
Alma's Way
Alma the Artist/Bomba or Baseball? (ASL)
Alma speaks up for her design vision./Alma chooses between a baseball game and Bomba show.
Episode: S1 E2 | 23:30
Watch 23:30
Alma's Way
All About Alma/Alma's Playdate (ASL)
Alma lands a starring role in a musical. / Alma and Harper have a playdate.
Episode: S1 E29 | 23:30
Watch 23:30
Alma's Way
Chacho Gets a Bath/Frankie's Four Feet (ASL)
A dirty Chacho runs away. / Alma learns about Frankie’s old sneakers.
Episode: S1 E28 | 23:30