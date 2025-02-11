© 2025 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members.
Member Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

February 3, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7156 | 55m 31s

Former Canadian Foreign Minister John Baird discusses tariff negotiations between Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump. U.S. Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Adam Boehler on the U.S. citizens being wrongfully detained throughout the world. Former Congressman Tom Malinowski discusses the surprising suspension of USAID. Peter Beinart on his book "Being Jewish After the Destruction of Gaza."

Aired: 02/02/25
Extras
Watch 17:13
Amanpour and Company
Trump v. the Courts: Is America Headed Toward a Constitutional Crisis?
Harvard Law professor Noah Feldman discusses the legal actions fighting Trump's executive orders.
Clip: S2025 E7162 | 17:13
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
February 11, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Hossam Zaki; Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel; Noah Feldman; Mohammad Rasoulof
Episode: S2025 E7162 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 10, 2025
Andy Beshear; Shiori Ito; Marietje Schaake
Episode: S2025 E7161 | 55:47
Watch 17:04
Amanpour and Company
“The Tech Coup:" Expert Warns of Silicon Valley’s Influence on Washington
Marietje Schaake joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7161 | 17:04
Watch 16:59
Amanpour and Company
Is Trump’s Dept. of Government Efficiency Creating a Constitutional Crisis?
Jonathan Chait discusses his new piece in The Atlantic, "The Constitutional Crisis Is Here."
Clip: S2025 E7160 | 16:59
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
February 7, 2024
Matthew Bartlett; Mikey Madison; Jonathan Chait
Episode: S2025 E7160 | 55:46
Watch 17:17
Amanpour and Company
From DOGE to USAID: Are Trump’s Executive Actions Legal?
Gillian Metzger joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7159 | 17:17
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 6, 2025
Tom Fletcher; Jennifer Mittelstadt; Gillian Metzger
Episode: S2025 E7159 | 55:47
Watch 55:15
Amanpour and Company
February 5, 2025
Mustafa Barghouti; Prince Turki Al Faisal; Daniel Levy; Heather Shaner
Episode: S2025 E7158 | 55:15
Watch 16:44
Amanpour and Company
USAID in Crisis: Inside Trump’s Aid Freeze and Its Impact on U.S. Soft Power
Karoun Demirjian joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7157 | 16:44
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
February 11, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Hossam Zaki; Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel; Noah Feldman; Mohammad Rasoulof
Episode: S2025 E7162 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 10, 2025
Andy Beshear; Shiori Ito; Marietje Schaake
Episode: S2025 E7161 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
February 7, 2024
Matthew Bartlett; Mikey Madison; Jonathan Chait
Episode: S2025 E7160 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 6, 2025
Tom Fletcher; Jennifer Mittelstadt; Gillian Metzger
Episode: S2025 E7159 | 55:47
Watch 55:15
Amanpour and Company
February 5, 2025
Mustafa Barghouti; Prince Turki Al Faisal; Daniel Levy; Heather Shaner
Episode: S2025 E7158 | 55:15
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 4, 2025
Amos Harel; Dr. Javid Abdelmoneim; RaMell Ross; Karoun Demirjian
Episode: S2025 E7157 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 31, 2025
Norman Eisen and Kim Lane Scheppele; Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui; Chris Hayes
Episode: S2025 E7155 | 55:47
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
January 30, 2025
Miles O'Brien; Gina McCarthy; Jessica Hecht; Bill Irwin; Anne Neuberger
Episode: S2025 E7154 | 55:39
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 29, 2025
Sen. Chris Van Hollen; Oliver McTernan; Chris Whipple
Episode: S2025 E7153 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 28, 2025
Benji Backer; Lisa Friedman; Nabih Bulos; Gabor Maté
Episode: S2025 E7152 | 55:47