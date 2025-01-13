© 2025 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members.
Member Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

January 14, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7142 | 55m 47s

Correspondent Lauren Fox reports from the Pete Hegseth confirmation hearings. Former CA Governor Jerry Brown weighs in on the LA fires and what needs to be done once they are contained. World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Ghebreyesus discusses the health crises around the world that Donald Trump will face in office. Reporter Leslie Kaufman on the expected financial cost of the fires.

Aired: 01/13/25
Extras
Watch 16:48
Amanpour and Company
The Cost of the LA Fires: Will Insurance Cover the Devastation?
Bloomberg reporter Leslie Kaufman discusses the financial impact of the LA fires.
Clip: S2025 E7142 | 16:48
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
January 13, 2025
Veronica Miracle; Robert Kagan; Halina Reijn; Slava Leontyev and & Brendan Bellomo
Episode: S2025 E7141 | 55:46
Watch 18:11
Amanpour and Company
“Porcelain War:” Ukrainian Artists on Living, Fighting and Creating Amid War
Slava Leontyev and Brendan Bellomo join the show.
Clip: S2025 E7141 | 18:11
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 10, 2024
Kara Swisher; Sunder Katwala; Pedro Almodovar; Joe Lonsdale
Episode: S2025 E7140 | 55:50
Watch 16:51
Amanpour and Company
Palantir Co-Founder Joe Lonsdale on Trump, Musk, and a New Vision for America
Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale discusses the incoming Trump administration.
Clip: S2025 E7140 | 16:51
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
January 9, 2025
Kyung Lah; James Fallows; Abbas Milani; Kai Bird
Episode: S2025 E7139 | 55:23
Watch 16:56
Amanpour and Company
Pres. Jimmy Carter’s Biographer: “He Was A Prophet in the Wilderness”
Kai Bird joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7139 | 16:56
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
January 8, 2024
Alejandro Mayorkas; Ibrahim Nash'at; Yannick Benjamin
Episode: S2025 E7138 | 55:45
Watch 17:44
Amanpour and Company
How Healthcare Woes Forced One of New York’s Top Restaurants to Close
Yannick Benjamin shares the story of his restaurant, Contento.
Clip: S2025 E7138 | 17:44
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
January 7, 2024
Stuart Eizenstat; Colman Domingo and Greg Kwedar; Bruce Hoffman
Episode: S2025 E7137 | 55:23
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
January 13, 2025
Veronica Miracle; Robert Kagan; Halina Reijn; Slava Leontyev and & Brendan Bellomo
Episode: S2025 E7141 | 55:46
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 10, 2024
Kara Swisher; Sunder Katwala; Pedro Almodovar; Joe Lonsdale
Episode: S2025 E7140 | 55:50
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
January 9, 2025
Kyung Lah; James Fallows; Abbas Milani; Kai Bird
Episode: S2025 E7139 | 55:23
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
January 8, 2024
Alejandro Mayorkas; Ibrahim Nash'at; Yannick Benjamin
Episode: S2025 E7138 | 55:45
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
January 7, 2024
Stuart Eizenstat; Colman Domingo and Greg Kwedar; Bruce Hoffman
Episode: S2025 E7137 | 55:23
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 6, 2025
David Petraeus; Catherine McKenna; Harry Dunn
Episode: S2025 E7136 | 55:47
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
January 3, 2024
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Episode: S2025 E7135 | 55:41
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
January 2, 2025
Nina Schick, Connor Leahy, Priya Lakhani and Wendy Hall; Hari Sreenivasan
Episode: S2025 E7134 | 55:28
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 1, 2025
John Legend, Jodie Foster & Kali Reis, Terence Blanchard
Episode: S2025 E7133 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
December 31, 2024
Tom Hanks, Andy Murray, Jonathan Glazer
Episode: S2024 E7132 | 55:47