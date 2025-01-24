© 2025 WSKG

Amanpour and Company

January 27, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7151 | 55m 41s

Holocaust survivor Zvi Solow reflects on the 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz -- and antisemitism today. A look back at Christiane's conversations with WWII resistance fighter Selma van de Perre and Holocaust survivor and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel. Zahra Joya on her mission to "give a voice to the women of Afghanistan." Jonathan Blitzer on Trump's immigration crackdowns.

Aired: 01/26/25
Extras
Watch 18:03
Amanpour and Company
Trump’s Flood of Immigration Changes: What Do They Mean?
Jonathan Blitzer joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7151 | 18:03
Watch 18:12
Amanpour and Company
Why Teens Are Checking Out of School — and How to Bring Them Back
Rebecca Winthrop and Jenny Anderson discuss their book "The Disengaged Teen."
Clip: S2025 E7150 | 18:12
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
January 24, 2025
Josh Paul; Mike Leigh; Marianne Jean-Baptiste; Rebecca Winthrop; Jenny Anderson
Episode: S2025 E7150 | 55:45
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
January 23, 2025
David Miliband; Jelani Cobb; Noah Feldman
Episode: S2025 E7149 | 55:29
Watch 18:05
Amanpour and Company
What Do Trump’s Executive Orders Mean for the Country?
Noah Feldman joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7149 | 18:05
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
January 22, 2025
John Sawers; Bianna Golodryga; Husam Zomlot; Paul Rosenzweig
Episode: S2025 E7148 | 55:35
Watch 18:22
Amanpour and Company
Constitutional Expert: Jan. 6 Pardons “Most Shameful” in Presidential History
Paul Rosenzweig discusses Biden's and Trump's presidential pardons.
Clip: S2025 E7148 | 18:22
Watch 17:05
Amanpour and Company
Sen. Ron Wyden on “Progressive Change” in the New Trump Era
Sen. Ron Wyden joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7147 | 17:05
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 21, 2025
Kevin Liptak; Erika Andiola and Andrea Martinez; Asma Mustafa; Sen. Ron Wyden
Episode: S2025 E7147 | 55:47
Watch 55:18
Amanpour and Company
January 20, 2025
David Frum; Imani Perry; Ian Bremmer
Episode: S2025 E7146 | 55:18
