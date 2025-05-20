© 2025 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members.
Member Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

May 19, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7231 | 55m 36s

Fmr US Ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder on ongoing discussions about peace between Russia and Ukraine. Israeli journalist Ronen Bergman discusses the latest in the war in Gaza. Romanian political scientist Vladimir Bortun explains what the results of the Romanian elections mean for Europe and beyond. Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer Ron Chernow talks about his new book about the life of Mark Twain.

Aired: 05/18/25
Extras
Watch 18:01
Amanpour and Company
Ian Bremmer on Trump’s Mideast Trip and What It Means for the U.S.
Ian Bremmer discusses Trump's trip to the Middle East and more.
Clip: S2025 E7232 | 18:01
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
May 20, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Rim Turkmani; Bonny Lin; Ian Bremmer
Episode: S2025 E7232 | 55:46
Watch 18:13
Amanpour and Company
Renowned Biographer Ron Chernow on the Life of Mark Twain
Biographer Ron Chernow discusses his new book "Mark Twain."
Clip: S2025 E7231 | 18:13
Watch 18:11
Amanpour and Company
A New Era in Higher Education? Why One Professor Is Taking Her Course Online
Karen Attiah joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7230 | 18:11
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 16, 2025
Akinwumi Adesina; Daniel Kehlmann; Karen Attiah
Episode: S2025 E7230 | 55:47
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
May 15, 2025
Dmytro Kuleba; Wendy Sherman; Dr. Jerry Avorn
Episode: S2025 E7229 | 55:38
Watch 18:35
Amanpour and Company
The US Pays Some of the Highest Drug Prices in the World. Can Trump Fix That?
Dr. Jerry Avorn discusses the price of prescription drugs in America.
Clip: S2025 E7229 | 18:35
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 14, 2025
Jeff Zeleny; Matteo Renzi; Alon-Lee Green and Rula Daood; Thomas Friedman
Episode: S2025 E7228 | 55:47
Watch 18:47
Amanpour and Company
NYT’s Tom Friedman: This Israeli Government Is Not Our Ally
Thomas Friedman joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7228 | 18:47
Watch 17:36
Amanpour and Company
Kelsey Grammer on the Tragic Murder of His Sister and the Road to Healing
Kelsey Grammer discusses his book "Karen: A Brother Remembers."
Clip: S2025 E7227 | 17:36
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
May 20, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Rim Turkmani; Bonny Lin; Ian Bremmer
Episode: S2025 E7232 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 16, 2025
Akinwumi Adesina; Daniel Kehlmann; Karen Attiah
Episode: S2025 E7230 | 55:47
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
May 15, 2025
Dmytro Kuleba; Wendy Sherman; Dr. Jerry Avorn
Episode: S2025 E7229 | 55:38
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 14, 2025
Jeff Zeleny; Matteo Renzi; Alon-Lee Green and Rula Daood; Thomas Friedman
Episode: S2025 E7228 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
May 13, 2025
Daniel Kurtzer; Jordan Thomas; Kelsey Grammer
Episode: S2025 E7227 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 12, 2025
Ronen Neutra and Orna Neutra; Emily Feng and Felix Salmon; Cardinal Michael Czerny; Randi Weingarten
Episode: S2025 E7226 | 55:47
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
May 9, 2025
Alexander Stubb; Christo Grozev; James Jones; David Yaffe-Bellany
Episode: S2025 E7225 | 55:31
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 8, 2025
Leon Panetta; Christopher Bellito; Margaret MacMillan; Rep. Ayanna Pressley
Episode: S2025 E7224 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
May 7, 2025
Sharren Haskel; Sister Nathalie Becquart; Steven Millies; Ana Swanson
Episode: S2025 E7223 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 6, 2025
Frank McKenna; Mujib Mashal; Sylvia Earle; Catherine Coleman Flowers
Episode: S2025 E7222 | 55:47