Amanpour and Company

May 21, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7233 | 55m 46s

Fmr. US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink analyzes the current state of the Russia-Ukraine war and advocates for continued support for Ukraine. Wilfred Frost, son of David Frost, delves into his father's life, including his interview with Ronald Reagan in the wake of Watergate, in a new docuseries. President Emeritus of Purdue University Mitch Daniels explains why higher education needs reform.

Aired: 05/20/25
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 23, 2025
John Kerry; Laura Bates; David Liu
Episode: S2025 E7237 | 55:47
Watch 18:05
Amanpour and Company
Breakthrough Prize-Winning Biochemist on the Deadly Cost of Funding Cuts
David Liu joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7237 | 18:05
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
May 22, 2025
Alex Marquardt; Ronald Lamola; Tom Fletcher; Kate Kelly
Episode: S2025 E7234 | 55:37
Watch 18:08
Amanpour and Company
Is It Safe to Fly? NYT Reporter on What’s Behind the Aviation Chaos
Kate Kelly joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7234 | 18:08
Watch 17:24
Amanpour and Company
Higher Ed Under Fire: Gov. Mitch Daniels on Reform, Accountability & Trump
Mitch Daniels discusses higher education reform.
Clip: S2025 E7233 | 17:24
Watch 18:01
Amanpour and Company
Ian Bremmer on Trump’s Mideast Trip and What It Means for the U.S.
Ian Bremmer discusses Trump's trip to the Middle East and more.
Clip: S2025 E7232 | 18:01
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
May 20, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Rim Turkmani; Bonny Lin; Ian Bremmer
Episode: S2025 E7232 | 55:46
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
May 19, 2025
Ivo Daalder; Ronen Bergman; Vladimir Bortun; Ron Chernow
Episode: S2025 E7231 | 55:36
Watch 18:13
Amanpour and Company
Renowned Biographer Ron Chernow on the Life of Mark Twain
Biographer Ron Chernow discusses his new book "Mark Twain."
Clip: S2025 E7231 | 18:13
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 16, 2025
Akinwumi Adesina; Daniel Kehlmann; Karen Attiah
Episode: S2025 E7230 | 55:47
