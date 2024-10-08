© 2024 WSKG

Amanpour and Company

October 9, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7073 | 55m 45s

Lebanese Ambassador to the UK, Rami Mortada discusses Israel's offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon and Netanyahu's message to the Lebanese people. Tampa City Council Member Bill Carlson on the imminent disaster Florida faces from Hurricane Milton. WSJ reporter Anat Peled recounts the intelligence failure of the IDF regarding the Nahal Oz military base and the subsequent massacre there on Oct 7.

Aired: 10/08/24
Extras
Watch 18:04
Amanpour and Company
IDF Ignored Female Soldiers’ Warnings Pre-Oct. 7. Then They Were Massacred
WSJ reporter Anat Peled discusses intelligence failures by the IDF regarding Nahal Oz base.
Clip: S2024 E7073 | 18:04
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 8, 2024
Laura Tyson; Kate Winslet; Connie Chung
Episode: S2024 E7072 | 55:47
Watch 17:51
Amanpour and Company
Connie Chung on Her Historic Career, Combating Sexism and Generation Connie
Connie Chung joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7072 | 17:51
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 7, 2024
Meirav Leshem Gonen; Rana Salman; May Pundak; Youmna ElSayed
Episode: S2024 E7071 | 55:47
Watch 19:13
Amanpour and Company
Palestinian Journalist on Gaza: “There Are Situations Your Heart Can’t Take”
Al Jazeera English correspondent Youmna ElSayed discusses what she has witnessed in Gaza.
Clip: S2024 E7071 | 19:13
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
October 4, 2024
Mona Fawaz; Leah Stokes and Bob Inglis; Meryl Streep, Fawzia Koofi, Habiba Sarabi; Malcolm Gladwell
Episode: S2024 E7070 | 55:28
Watch 18:16
Amanpour and Company
Malcolm Gladwell Revisits “The Tipping Point” in New Book
Malcolm Gladwell joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7070 | 18:16
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 3, 2024
Jomana Karadsheh; Ilana Dayan; Tareq Abu Azzoum; Ta-Nehisi Coates
Episode: S2024 E7069 | 55:47
Watch 18:12
Amanpour and Company
Ta-Nehisi Coates On Visit to Israel/West Bank: “An Immoral Apartheid Regime”
Ta-Nehisi Coates joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7069 | 18:12
Watch 18:01
Amanpour and Company
John Leguizamo on Learning the Untold History of Latinos: “It Changed My DNA”
John Leguizamo discusses his new series “Voces American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos.”
Clip: S2024 E7068 | 18:01
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 8, 2024
Laura Tyson; Kate Winslet; Connie Chung
Episode: S2024 E7072 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 7, 2024
Meirav Leshem Gonen; Rana Salman; May Pundak; Youmna ElSayed
Episode: S2024 E7071 | 55:47
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
October 4, 2024
Mona Fawaz; Leah Stokes and Bob Inglis; Meryl Streep, Fawzia Koofi, Habiba Sarabi; Malcolm Gladwell
Episode: S2024 E7070 | 55:28
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 3, 2024
Jomana Karadsheh; Ilana Dayan; Tareq Abu Azzoum; Ta-Nehisi Coates
Episode: S2024 E7069 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 2, 2024
Ehud Barak; Andrew P. Miller; Karim Sadjadpour; John Leguizamo
Episode: S2024 E7068 | 55:46
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
October 1, 2024
Abdallah Bou Habib; Kate Winslet; Paola Ramos
Episode: S2024 E7067 | 55:22
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 30, 2024
Nabil Fahmy; Ali Vaez; Farah Nabulsi; Saleh Bakri; Sarah Smarsh
Episode: S2024 E7066 | 55:46
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
September 27, 2024
Fawaz Gerges; Amir Tibon; Meryl Streep, Fawzia Koofi and Habiba Sarabi, Amanda Jones
Episode: S2024 E7065 | 55:45
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 26, 2024
Ben Wedeman; William Ruto; Javad Zarif; Francis Collins
Episode: S2024 E7064 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 25, 2024
Pedro Sanchez; Annalena Baerbock; Abdullah Hammoud
Episode: S2024 E7063 | 55:47