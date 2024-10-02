© 2024 WSKG

Amanpour and Company

September 20, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7060 | 55m 42s

Correspondent Jeremy Diamond reports from Tel Aviv. David Suzuki and Bodhi Patil discuss their ongoing battle against climate change. Coralie Fargeat addresses beauty standards placed on women in her new film "The Substance." Co-Chair of the UN Artificial Intelligence Advisory Body Carme Artigas talks about AI governance.

Aired: 09/19/24
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 2, 2024
Ehud Barak; Andrew P. Miller; Karim Sadjadpour; John Leguizamo
Episode: S2024 E7068 | 55:46
Watch 18:01
Amanpour and Company
John Leguizamo on Learning the Untold History of Latinos: “It Changed My DNA”
John Leguizamo discusses his new series “Voces American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos.”
Clip: S2024 E7068 | 18:01
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
October 1, 2024
Abdallah Bou Habib; Kate Winslet; Paola Ramos
Episode: S2024 E7067 | 55:22
Watch 17:51
Amanpour and Company
“The Rise of the Latino Far Right:” Why Latinos Are Turning Out for Trump
Paola Ramos joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7067 | 17:51
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 30, 2024
Nabil Fahmy; Ali Vaez; Farah Nabulsi; Saleh Bakri; Sarah Smarsh
Episode: S2024 E7066 | 55:46
Watch 17:30
Amanpour and Company
Kansas Journalist on How the Right Co-opted White Rural America
Sarah Smarsh discusses her book "Bone of the Bone."
Clip: S2024 E7066 | 17:30
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
September 27, 2024
Fawaz Gerges; Amir Tibon; Meryl Streep, Fawzia Koofi and Habiba Sarabi, Amanda Jones
Episode: S2024 E7065 | 55:45
Watch 17:54
Amanpour and Company
This Librarian Spoke Out Against Book Banning. Now She Fears for Her Life
Amanda Jones joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7065 | 17:54
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 26, 2024
Ben Wedeman; William Ruto; Javad Zarif; Francis Collins
Episode: S2024 E7064 | 55:47
Watch 17:21
Amanpour and Company
Dr. Francis Collins on Faith, Science, and “The Road to Wisdom”
Dr. Francis Collins discusses his new book "The Road to Wisdom."
Clip: S2024 E7064 | 17:21
