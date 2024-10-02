© 2024 WSKG

Amanpour and Company

September 25, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7063 | 55m 47s

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on his country's unique approach to the conflict in the Middle East. As a close ally of Ukraine, Germany is watching closely for any sign of a potential Russian attack on nuclear infrastructure. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock joins to discuss. Dearborn, Michigan Mayor Abdullah Hammoud on growing voter dissatisfaction in his community.

Aired: 09/24/24
