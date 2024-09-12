Chicken on the Grill

Extras
Celebrate the food, science, ingenuity and fun of 25 years of America's Test Kitchen.
Grilled Chicken with Adobo and Sazón, Pastelón; medium jarred salsa.
Grilled Chicken Breasts, Berry Granita; tasting of whole dill pickles; flatware sets.
Blackened Chicken, Roasted Okra with Spicy Red Pepper Mayo and spice storage solutions.
Grilled Boneless Beef Short Ribs with Lemon and Almond Sauce and a Greek specialty, Briam.
Cherry Hand Pies, Apple-Blackberry Betty and electric juicer reviews.
Grilled Pork Kebabs, Catalan Tomato Bread, dried chilies and Rosé Sangria.
Portuguese Seafood Stew, Garlicky Broiled Shrimp and the science behind blanching.
Alu Parathas (Potato-Stuffed Griddle Breads) and Pakoras (Spiced Vegetable Fritters).
Spiced Kanelbullar (Swedish Cinnamon Buns), gravlax and robot vacuum reviews.
America's Test Kitchen Season 25
America's Test Kitchen Season 24
America's Test Kitchen Season 23
America's Test Kitchen Season 22
America's Test Kitchen From Cooks Illustrated
America's Test Kitchen Season 20
America's Test Kitchen Season 19
Spice-Rubbed Pork Roast en Cocotte, Double-Apple Bread Pudding; chocolate cake mixes
Japchae (Korean Noodles with Vegetables and Beef), Beef Ho Fun; vinegar roundup
Pot Roast with Root Vegetables, Salted Caramel Apple Pie; all about cooking with apples
NY Strip Steaks with Potatoes & Parsley Sauce, Classic Caesar Salad, New York Cheesecakes.
Mushroom Bourguignon, White Bean and Mushroom Gratin; veggie burger tasting.
Air-Fryer Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Parmesan, Rosemary & Pepper French Fries; tonic water.
Keith makes Braised Lamb Shanks, Lan makes Profiteroles; Jack talks about cooking wines.
Dan makes Hot Ukrainian Borscht, Erin makes Deli Rye Bread; review of bread lames
Swiss Chard Pie, Soeupa alla Valpellinentze (Savoy Cabbage Soup); milk frothers.
Onion, Pear and Bacon Tart; Rigatoni with Tomatoes, Bacon and Fennel; dustpan reviews.