America's Test Kitchen

Pork and Apples

Season 25 Episode 2501 | 27m 55s

Host Julia Collin Davison makes Bridget Lancaster Spice-Rubbed Pork Roast en Cocotte with Caramelized Onion. Tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges Bridget and Julia to a head-to-head tasting of chocolate cake mixes. Test cook Erica Turner makes Julia Double-Apple Bread Pudding.

Aired: 09/20/24 | Expires: 10/25/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 57:07
America's Test Kitchen
America's Test Kitchen Celebrates 25 Years
Celebrate the food, science, ingenuity and fun of 25 years of America's Test Kitchen.
Special: 57:07
Watch 26:46
America's Test Kitchen
Puerto Rican Cookout
Grilled Chicken with Adobo and Sazón, Pastelón; medium jarred salsa.
Episode: S23 E2326 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Test Kitchen
Light Summer Meal
Grilled Chicken Breasts, Berry Granita; tasting of whole dill pickles; flatware sets.
Episode: S23 E2322 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Test Kitchen
Blackened Chicken and Roasted Okra
Blackened Chicken, Roasted Okra with Spicy Red Pepper Mayo and spice storage solutions.
Episode: S23 E2323 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Test Kitchen
Grilled Short Ribs and Vegetable Casserole
Grilled Boneless Beef Short Ribs with Lemon and Almond Sauce and a Greek specialty, Briam.
Episode: S23 E2321 | 26:46
Watch 27:15
America's Test Kitchen
Cherry and Berry Desserts
Cherry Hand Pies, Apple-Blackberry Betty and electric juicer reviews.
Episode: S23 E2324 | 27:15
Watch 26:46
America's Test Kitchen
Spanish Summer Supper
Grilled Pork Kebabs, Catalan Tomato Bread, dried chilies and Rosé Sangria.
Episode: S23 E2325 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Test Kitchen
Seafood Feast
Portuguese Seafood Stew, Garlicky Broiled Shrimp and the science behind blanching.
Episode: S23 E2317 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Test Kitchen
Parathas and Pakoras
Alu Parathas (Potato-Stuffed Griddle Breads) and Pakoras (Spiced Vegetable Fritters).
Episode: S23 E2316 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
America's Test Kitchen
Scandinavian Brunch
Spiced Kanelbullar (Swedish Cinnamon Buns), gravlax and robot vacuum reviews.
Episode: S23 E2315 | 26:45
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Fall Bounty
Pot Roast with Root Vegetables, Salted Caramel Apple Pie; all about cooking with apples
Episode: S25 E2503 | 27:55
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Chicken on the Grill
Peruvian Pollo a la Brasa, Malaysian Grilled Chicken Satay; countertop ice maker review
Episode: S25 E2502 | 27:55
Watch 27:56
America's Test Kitchen
The Noodle Show
Japchae (Korean Noodles with Vegetables and Beef), Beef Ho Fun; vinegar roundup
Episode: S25 E2504 | 27:56
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Borscht and Rye
Dan makes Hot Ukrainian Borscht, Erin makes Deli Rye Bread; review of bread lames
Episode: S24 E2402 | 26:56
Watch 26:55
America's Test Kitchen
Mushroom Mains
Mushroom Bourguignon, White Bean and Mushroom Gratin; veggie burger tasting.
Episode: S24 E2403 | 26:55
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
A Heartier Taste of Italy
Swiss Chard Pie, Soeupa alla Valpellinentze (Savoy Cabbage Soup); milk frothers.
Episode: S24 E2404 | 26:56
Watch 26:55
America's Test Kitchen
Bienvenue à la Brasserie
Keith makes Braised Lamb Shanks, Lan makes Profiteroles; Jack talks about cooking wines.
Episode: S24 E2401 | 26:55
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Steakhouse for Two
NY Strip Steaks with Potatoes & Parsley Sauce, Classic Caesar Salad, New York Cheesecakes.
Episode: S24 E2406 | 26:56
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Game Day Favorite from Your Air Fryer
Air-Fryer Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Parmesan, Rosemary & Pepper French Fries; tonic water.
Episode: S24 E2405 | 26:56
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Cast Iron Mornings
Simple Quiche, French Toast Casserole; breakfast kitchen tools; cast iron care tips.
Episode: S24 E2421 | 26:56