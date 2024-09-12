The Noodle Show

Extras
Celebrate the food, science, ingenuity and fun of 25 years of America's Test Kitchen.
Grilled Chicken with Adobo and Sazón, Pastelón; medium jarred salsa.
Grilled Chicken Breasts, Berry Granita; tasting of whole dill pickles; flatware sets.
Blackened Chicken, Roasted Okra with Spicy Red Pepper Mayo and spice storage solutions.
Grilled Boneless Beef Short Ribs with Lemon and Almond Sauce and a Greek specialty, Briam.
Cherry Hand Pies, Apple-Blackberry Betty and electric juicer reviews.
Grilled Pork Kebabs, Catalan Tomato Bread, dried chilies and Rosé Sangria.
Portuguese Seafood Stew, Garlicky Broiled Shrimp and the science behind blanching.
Alu Parathas (Potato-Stuffed Griddle Breads) and Pakoras (Spiced Vegetable Fritters).
Spiced Kanelbullar (Swedish Cinnamon Buns), gravlax and robot vacuum reviews.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
America's Test Kitchen Season 25
-
America's Test Kitchen Season 24
-
America's Test Kitchen Season 23
-
America's Test Kitchen Season 22
-
America's Test Kitchen From Cooks Illustrated
-
America's Test Kitchen Season 20
-
America's Test Kitchen Season 19
Pot Roast with Root Vegetables, Salted Caramel Apple Pie; all about cooking with apples
Spice-Rubbed Pork Roast en Cocotte, Double-Apple Bread Pudding; chocolate cake mixes
Peruvian Pollo a la Brasa, Malaysian Grilled Chicken Satay; countertop ice maker review
Dan makes Hot Ukrainian Borscht, Erin makes Deli Rye Bread; review of bread lames
Mushroom Bourguignon, White Bean and Mushroom Gratin; veggie burger tasting.
Swiss Chard Pie, Soeupa alla Valpellinentze (Savoy Cabbage Soup); milk frothers.
Keith makes Braised Lamb Shanks, Lan makes Profiteroles; Jack talks about cooking wines.
NY Strip Steaks with Potatoes & Parsley Sauce, Classic Caesar Salad, New York Cheesecakes.
Air-Fryer Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Parmesan, Rosemary & Pepper French Fries; tonic water.
Chicken Teriyaki, Nikujaga (Beef and Potato Stew); all about potatoes