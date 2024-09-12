© 2024 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
America's Test Kitchen

The Noodle Show

Season 25 Episode 2504 | 27m 56s

Test cook Lan Lam makes host Julia Collin Davison a Korean classic, Japchae (Sweet Potato Starch Noodles with Vegetables and Beef). Tasting expert Jack Bishop talks about vinegars from around the world. Test cook Dan Souza makes host Bridget Lancaster savory Beef Ho Fun.

Aired: 09/20/24 | Expires: 11/15/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 57:07
America's Test Kitchen
America's Test Kitchen Celebrates 25 Years
Celebrate the food, science, ingenuity and fun of 25 years of America's Test Kitchen.
Special: 57:07
Watch 26:46
America's Test Kitchen
Puerto Rican Cookout
Grilled Chicken with Adobo and Sazón, Pastelón; medium jarred salsa.
Episode: S23 E2326 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Test Kitchen
Light Summer Meal
Grilled Chicken Breasts, Berry Granita; tasting of whole dill pickles; flatware sets.
Episode: S23 E2322 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Test Kitchen
Blackened Chicken and Roasted Okra
Blackened Chicken, Roasted Okra with Spicy Red Pepper Mayo and spice storage solutions.
Episode: S23 E2323 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Test Kitchen
Grilled Short Ribs and Vegetable Casserole
Grilled Boneless Beef Short Ribs with Lemon and Almond Sauce and a Greek specialty, Briam.
Episode: S23 E2321 | 26:46
Watch 27:15
America's Test Kitchen
Cherry and Berry Desserts
Cherry Hand Pies, Apple-Blackberry Betty and electric juicer reviews.
Episode: S23 E2324 | 27:15
Watch 26:46
America's Test Kitchen
Spanish Summer Supper
Grilled Pork Kebabs, Catalan Tomato Bread, dried chilies and Rosé Sangria.
Episode: S23 E2325 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Test Kitchen
Seafood Feast
Portuguese Seafood Stew, Garlicky Broiled Shrimp and the science behind blanching.
Episode: S23 E2317 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Test Kitchen
Parathas and Pakoras
Alu Parathas (Potato-Stuffed Griddle Breads) and Pakoras (Spiced Vegetable Fritters).
Episode: S23 E2316 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
America's Test Kitchen
Scandinavian Brunch
Spiced Kanelbullar (Swedish Cinnamon Buns), gravlax and robot vacuum reviews.
Episode: S23 E2315 | 26:45
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 25
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 24
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 23
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 22
  • America's Test Kitchen From Cooks Illustrated
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 20
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 19
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Fall Bounty
Pot Roast with Root Vegetables, Salted Caramel Apple Pie; all about cooking with apples
Episode: S25 E2503 | 27:55
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Pork and Apples
Spice-Rubbed Pork Roast en Cocotte, Double-Apple Bread Pudding; chocolate cake mixes
Episode: S25 E2501 | 27:55
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Chicken on the Grill
Peruvian Pollo a la Brasa, Malaysian Grilled Chicken Satay; countertop ice maker review
Episode: S25 E2502 | 27:55
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Borscht and Rye
Dan makes Hot Ukrainian Borscht, Erin makes Deli Rye Bread; review of bread lames
Episode: S24 E2402 | 26:56
Watch 26:55
America's Test Kitchen
Mushroom Mains
Mushroom Bourguignon, White Bean and Mushroom Gratin; veggie burger tasting.
Episode: S24 E2403 | 26:55
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
A Heartier Taste of Italy
Swiss Chard Pie, Soeupa alla Valpellinentze (Savoy Cabbage Soup); milk frothers.
Episode: S24 E2404 | 26:56
Watch 26:55
America's Test Kitchen
Bienvenue à la Brasserie
Keith makes Braised Lamb Shanks, Lan makes Profiteroles; Jack talks about cooking wines.
Episode: S24 E2401 | 26:55
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Steakhouse for Two
NY Strip Steaks with Potatoes & Parsley Sauce, Classic Caesar Salad, New York Cheesecakes.
Episode: S24 E2406 | 26:56
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Game Day Favorite from Your Air Fryer
Air-Fryer Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Parmesan, Rosemary & Pepper French Fries; tonic water.
Episode: S24 E2405 | 26:56
Watch 26:55
America's Test Kitchen
Japanese Comfort Food
Chicken Teriyaki, Nikujaga (Beef and Potato Stew); all about potatoes
Episode: S24 E2408 | 26:55