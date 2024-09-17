© 2024 WSKG

Ask This Old House

E1 | Bath Accessibility, Wooden Gutter | Ask This Old House

Season 23 Episode 1 | 23m 42s

Richard and Nathan assist a homeowner with a couple upgrades to make her bathroom better suited for aging in place; After being denied by gutter companies and local handymen, a homeowners last hope is to call Tom and Nathan to help replace her rotten wooden gutters.

Aired: 09/25/24 | Expires: 10/10/24
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E2 | Cracked Drywall, Radiator Cover | Ask This Old House
Mauro repairs a cracked wall; Richard installs radiator baseboard covers.
Episode: S23 E2 | 23:42
Watch 23:12
Ask This Old House
E26 | Rose Test Garden, Wall Tile | Ask This Old House
Jenn visits a rose garden in Portland; Nathan replaces tiles; The team review comments.
Episode: S22 E26 | 23:12
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E25 | Firebox Restore, Tool Storage | Ask This Old House
Ross discusses IAQ; Mark repairs an antique firebox; Tom and Zack Dettmore organize tools.
Episode: S22 E25 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E24 | Smart Thermostat, Bluestone Clear | Ask This Old House
Ross wires a smart thermostat; Mauro shares deck staining tips; Mark cleans a stone patio.
Episode: S22 E24 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E23 | Garden Restore, Bathroom Fan | Ask This Old House
Lee restores a garden bed; Celebrating painter Stephanie Young; Heath installs a bath fan.
Episode: S22 E23 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E22 | Paint Dark Basement, Bat House | Ask This Old House
Mauro paints a dark room; Mark and Richard discuss wet basements; Tom builds a bat house.
Episode: S22 E22 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E21 | New Shade Pattern, HVAC Showroom | Ask This Old House
Jenn improves a garden with a new shade pattern; Richard gives a tour his new HVAC center.
Episode: S22 E21 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E20 | Rain Barrel, Pooling Patio | Ask This Old House
Jenn and Nathan install a rain barrel; Mark installs a drain; the team shares new tools.
Episode: S22 E20 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E19 | Radiant Floor, Cable Railings | Ask This Old House
Richard installs radiant heating; Nathan talks cable railings; Jenn reviews the USDA map.
Episode: S22 E19 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E18 | Shade Sod, Rocky Canyon Rustic | Ask This Old House
Lee installs shade-tolerant sod; Ross discusses heat pumps; Kevin builds a side table.
Episode: S22 E18 | 23:42