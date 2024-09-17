E1 | Bath Accessibility, Wooden Gutter | Ask This Old House

Extras
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look at some goofy moments from the past 12 years.
Mauro repairs a cracked wall; Richard installs radiator baseboard covers.
Jenn visits a rose garden in Portland; Nathan replaces tiles; The team review comments.
Ross discusses IAQ; Mark repairs an antique firebox; Tom and Zack Dettmore organize tools.
Ross wires a smart thermostat; Mauro shares deck staining tips; Mark cleans a stone patio.
Lee restores a garden bed; Celebrating painter Stephanie Young; Heath installs a bath fan.
Mauro paints a dark room; Mark and Richard discuss wet basements; Tom builds a bat house.
Jenn improves a garden with a new shade pattern; Richard gives a tour his new HVAC center.
Jenn and Nathan install a rain barrel; Mark installs a drain; the team shares new tools.
Richard installs radiant heating; Nathan talks cable railings; Jenn reviews the USDA map.
Lee installs shade-tolerant sod; Ross discusses heat pumps; Kevin builds a side table.