© 2025 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ask This Old House

E18 | Tree Diagnosis, Home Checklist | Ask This Old House

Season 23 Episode 18 | 23m 42s

Lee Gilliam enlists the help of an arborist to diagnose a homeowner's fungal diseased pine tree and provide a treatment plan; Kevin O'Connor and Lee later meet up with the arborist at the barn to see how the treatment plan worked and learn about other common fungal diseases; Nathan Gilbert travels to Detroit to show a new homeowner how to perform maintenance inspections around her house.

Aired: 04/02/25 | Expires: 04/17/25
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
Extras
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E5 | Medicine Cabinet, Chimney Crown | Ask This Old House
Nathan installs a bathroom recessed cabinet; Mark repairs a chimney crown.
Episode: S23 E5 | 23:42
Watch 2:12
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Fooling Around
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look at some goofy moments from the past 12 years.
Clip: S12 | 2:12
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 23 | Ask This Old House
  • S22 Ask This Old House
  • S21 Ask This Old House
  • Season 20 - Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House Season 18
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House Season 15
  • Ask This Old House Season 14
  • Ask This Old House Season 13
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E17 | Outdoor Shower | Ask This Old House
Jenn, Mark, Nathan, and Richard team up to build a cedar outdoor shower in Cape Cod.
Episode: S23 E17 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E16 | Stair Treads, Sconce Install | Ask This Old House
Mauro paints stair treads; the team highlights some tools; Heath installs wall sconces.
Episode: S23 E16 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E15 | 3D Printed Homes, Square Bowl | Ask This Old House
Ross learns about 3D printed houses; spotlighting Aaron Smith; Tom and Kevin turn a bowl.
Episode: S23 E15 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E14 | Paint Wainscoting, Sandbox | Ask This Old House
Mauro paints wainscoting; what to know about home fuel options; Nathan builds a sandbox.
Episode: S23 E14 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E13 | Beehives 101, Step Stool | Ask This Old House
Jenn learns about bees; apps the ATOH team is using; Tom and Kevin build a step stool.
Episode: S23 E13 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E12 | Gas Fireplace, Wainscoting | Ask This Old House
Richard helps convert a wood burning fireplace to gas; Nathan installs wainscoting.
Episode: S23 E12 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E11 | Shed Foundation, Bifold Doors | Ask This Old House
Mark installs a shed base; Tom and Nathan talk framing; Nathan installs bifold doors.
Episode: S23 E11 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E10 | Trash Insert, Arborvitae Removal | Ask This Old House
Nathan replaces a trash pull out; Heath talks light bulb history; Lee removes arborvitaes.
Episode: S23 E10 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E9 | Uneven Paver Patio, EV Charger | Ask This Old House
Mark fixes a patio; Nathan and Kevin talk about ladders; Heath installs an EV charger.
Episode: S23 E9 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E8 | Humidifier System, End Table | Ask This Old House
Ross installs a whole house humidifier system; Tom and Kevin build an outdoor end table.
Episode: S23 E8 | 23:42