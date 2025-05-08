© 2025 WSKG

Ask This Old House

E25 | Thank You, Roger Cook | Ask This Old House

Season 23 Episode 25 | 23m 42s

In this heartfelt tribute episode of AskTOH, we honor the incredible legacy of Roger Cook: a landscape contractor, dedicated teacher, and beloved member of the TOH family. For decades, Roger inspired homeowners and professionals alike with his expertise and passion. Fellow colleagues recall their favorite memories and reflect on the impact he made, both on and off camera. Thank you, Roger.

Aired: 05/21/25 | Expires: 06/05/25
Extras
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E5 | Medicine Cabinet, Chimney Crown | Ask This Old House
Nathan installs a bathroom recessed cabinet; Mark repairs a chimney crown.
Episode: S23 E5 | 23:42
Watch 2:12
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Fooling Around
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look at some goofy moments from the past 12 years.
Clip: S12 | 2:12
Latest Episodes
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E24 | Overseeding, Foundation Repair | Ask This Old House
Common ductwork noises; how to overseed a dead lawn; repairing cracked foundation stucco.
Episode: S23 E24 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E23 | AC Airflow Issue, Shellac Removal | Ask This Old House
Troubleshooting AC airflow; spotlighting Shelby Barnhart; removing shellac from wood.
Episode: S23 E23 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E22 | Urban Gardens, Apron Driveway | Ask This Old House
Detroit urban pollinator gardens; impact drivers vs drills; cobblestone driveway apron.
Episode: S23 E22 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E20 | Electric Bill Investigation | Ask This Old House
Basics of dethatching and aerating; investigating a high electrical bill; routers 101.
Episode: S23 E20 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E19 | Retaining Wall, Mini Split Upkeep | Ask This Old House
Richard shows how to maintain a mini split; Mark and Jenn build a garden retaining wall.
Episode: S23 E19 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E18 | Tree Diagnosis, Home Checklist | Ask This Old House
How to diagnose and treat a diseased pine tree; Nathan performs a new homeowner checklist.
Episode: S23 E18 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E17 | Outdoor Shower | Ask This Old House
Jenn, Mark, Nathan, and Richard team up to build a cedar outdoor shower in Cape Cod.
Episode: S23 E17 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E16 | Stair Treads, Sconce Install | Ask This Old House
Mauro paints stair treads; the team highlights some tools; Heath installs wall sconces.
Episode: S23 E16 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E15 | 3D Printed Homes, Square Bowl | Ask This Old House
Ross learns about 3D printed houses; spotlighting Aaron Smith; Tom and Kevin turn a bowl.
Episode: S23 E15 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E14 | Paint Wainscoting, Sandbox | Ask This Old House
Mauro paints wainscoting; what to know about home fuel options; Nathan builds a sandbox.
Episode: S23 E14 | 23:42