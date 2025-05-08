E25 | Thank You, Roger Cook | Ask This Old House

Extras
Nathan installs a bathroom recessed cabinet; Mark repairs a chimney crown.
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look at some goofy moments from the past 12 years.
Latest Episodes
Season 23 | Ask This Old House
S22 Ask This Old House
S21 Ask This Old House
Season 20 - Ask This Old House
Ask This Old House
Ask This Old House Season 18
Ask This Old House
Ask This Old House
Ask This Old House Season 15
Ask This Old House Season 14
Ask This Old House Season 13
Common ductwork noises; how to overseed a dead lawn; repairing cracked foundation stucco.
Troubleshooting AC airflow; spotlighting Shelby Barnhart; removing shellac from wood.
Detroit urban pollinator gardens; impact drivers vs drills; cobblestone driveway apron.
Basics of dethatching and aerating; investigating a high electrical bill; routers 101.
Richard shows how to maintain a mini split; Mark and Jenn build a garden retaining wall.
How to diagnose and treat a diseased pine tree; Nathan performs a new homeowner checklist.
Jenn, Mark, Nathan, and Richard team up to build a cedar outdoor shower in Cape Cod.
Mauro paints stair treads; the team highlights some tools; Heath installs wall sconces.
Ross learns about 3D printed houses; spotlighting Aaron Smith; Tom and Kevin turn a bowl.
Mauro paints wainscoting; what to know about home fuel options; Nathan builds a sandbox.