Ask This Old House

E26 | Mudroom Cubbies | Ask This Old House

Season 23 Episode 26 | 23m 12s

Tom Silva and Kevin O'Connor build mudroom cubbies with three main compartments for hanging coats, upper shelves for accessories, and bottom cubbies for storing shoes; Jenn Nawada goes over different types of mulch and how they can enhance a garden's health and aesthetic; Mauro Henrique and Kevin paint the mudroom cubbies that Tom and Kevin previously built using a paint sprayer.

Aired: 05/28/25 | Expires: 06/12/25
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
Latest Episodes
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E25 | Thank You, Roger Cook | Ask This Old House
A special episode honoring landscape contractor, mentor, and friend Roger Cook.
Episode: S23 E25 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E24 | Overseeding, Foundation Repair | Ask This Old House
Common ductwork noises; how to overseed a dead lawn; repairing cracked foundation stucco.
Episode: S23 E24 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E23 | AC Airflow Issue, Shellac Removal | Ask This Old House
Troubleshooting AC airflow; spotlighting Shelby Barnhart; removing shellac from wood.
Episode: S23 E23 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E22 | Urban Gardens, Apron Driveway | Ask This Old House
Detroit urban pollinator gardens; impact drivers vs drills; cobblestone driveway apron.
Episode: S23 E22 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E20 | Electric Bill Investigation | Ask This Old House
Basics of dethatching and aerating; investigating a high electrical bill; routers 101.
Episode: S23 E20 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E19 | Retaining Wall, Mini Split Upkeep | Ask This Old House
Richard shows how to maintain a mini split; Mark and Jenn build a garden retaining wall.
Episode: S23 E19 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E18 | Tree Diagnosis, Home Checklist | Ask This Old House
How to diagnose and treat a diseased pine tree; Nathan performs a new homeowner checklist.
Episode: S23 E18 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E17 | Outdoor Shower | Ask This Old House
Jenn, Mark, Nathan, and Richard team up to build a cedar outdoor shower in Cape Cod.
Episode: S23 E17 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E16 | Stair Treads, Sconce Install | Ask This Old House
Mauro paints stair treads; the team highlights some tools; Heath installs wall sconces.
Episode: S23 E16 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E15 | 3D Printed Homes, Square Bowl | Ask This Old House
Ross learns about 3D printed houses; spotlighting Aaron Smith; Tom and Kevin turn a bowl.
Episode: S23 E15 | 23:42