E5 | Medicine Cabinet, Chimney Crown | Ask This Old House

Extras
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look at some goofy moments from the past 12 years.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season 23 | Ask This Old House
-
S22 Ask This Old House
-
S21 Ask This Old House
-
Season 20 - Ask This Old House
-
Ask This Old House
-
Ask This Old House Season 18
-
Ask This Old House
-
Ask This Old House
-
Ask This Old House Season 15
-
Ask This Old House Season 14
-
Ask This Old House Season 13
Jenn solves gutter water runoff; Celebrating Lasana Harper; Heath replaces a ceiling fan.
Mauro restores a bulkhead; Tom talks combination squares; Mark repairs granite stairs.
Jenn talks about fruit trees; Nathan demonstrates a roofing tool; Ross shows smart lights.
Mauro repairs a cracked wall; Richard installs radiator baseboard covers.
Richard and Nathan make a bathroom more accessible; Tom and Nathan replace wooden gutters.
Jenn visits a rose garden in Portland; Nathan replaces tiles; The team review comments.
Ross discusses IAQ; Mark repairs an antique firebox; Tom and Zack Dettmore organize tools.
Ross wires a smart thermostat; Mauro shares deck staining tips; Mark cleans a stone patio.
Lee restores a garden bed; Celebrating painter Stephanie Young; Heath installs a bath fan.
Mauro paints a dark room; Mark and Richard discuss wet basements; Tom builds a bat house.