© 2024 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ask This Old House

E6 | Gutter Runoff, Replace Ceiling Fan | Ask This Old House

Season 23 Episode 6 | 23m 42s

Jenn Nawada demonstrates two different solutions to solve a homeowner's gutter runoff problem by installing a dry well and a popup emitter; Ask This Old House spotlights lead carpenter Lasana Harper, who shares his journey into carpentry and how it has shaped his love for teaching; Heath Eastman helps a homeowner replace her 80's-tastic ceiling fan with a more modern option.

Aired: 10/30/24 | Expires: 11/14/24
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
Extras
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E5 | Medicine Cabinet, Chimney Crown | Ask This Old House
Nathan installs a bathroom recessed cabinet; Mark repairs a chimney crown.
Episode: S23 E5 | 23:42
Watch 2:12
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Fooling Around
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look at some goofy moments from the past 12 years.
Clip: S12 | 2:12
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 23 | Ask This Old House
  • S22 Ask This Old House
  • S21 Ask This Old House
  • Season 20 - Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House Season 18
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House Season 15
  • Ask This Old House Season 14
  • Ask This Old House Season 13
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E5 | Medicine Cabinet, Chimney Crown | Ask This Old House
Nathan installs a bathroom recessed cabinet; Mark repairs a chimney crown.
Episode: S23 E5 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E4 | Rusty Bulkhead, Granite Stairs | Ask This Old House
Mauro restores a bulkhead; Tom talks combination squares; Mark repairs granite stairs.
Episode: S23 E4 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E3 | Florida Trees, Smart Lighting | Ask This Old House
Jenn talks about fruit trees; Nathan demonstrates a roofing tool; Ross shows smart lights.
Episode: S23 E3 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E2 | Cracked Drywall, Radiator Cover | Ask This Old House
Mauro repairs a cracked wall; Richard installs radiator baseboard covers.
Episode: S23 E2 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E1 | Bath Accessibility, Wooden Gutter | Ask This Old House
Richard and Nathan make a bathroom more accessible; Tom and Nathan replace wooden gutters.
Episode: S23 E1 | 23:42
Watch 23:12
Ask This Old House
E26 | Rose Test Garden, Wall Tile | Ask This Old House
Jenn visits a rose garden in Portland; Nathan replaces tiles; The team review comments.
Episode: S22 E26 | 23:12
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E25 | Firebox Restore, Tool Storage | Ask This Old House
Ross discusses IAQ; Mark repairs an antique firebox; Tom and Zack Dettmore organize tools.
Episode: S22 E25 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E24 | Smart Thermostat, Bluestone Clear | Ask This Old House
Ross wires a smart thermostat; Mauro shares deck staining tips; Mark cleans a stone patio.
Episode: S22 E24 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E23 | Garden Restore, Bathroom Fan | Ask This Old House
Lee restores a garden bed; Celebrating painter Stephanie Young; Heath installs a bath fan.
Episode: S22 E23 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E22 | Paint Dark Basement, Bat House | Ask This Old House
Mauro paints a dark room; Mark and Richard discuss wet basements; Tom builds a bat house.
Episode: S22 E22 | 23:42