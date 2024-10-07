© 2024 WSKG

Austin City Limits

Jacob Collier / Nickel Creek

Season 50 Episode 5004 | 53m 25s

A pair of acclaimed virtuoso acts thrill in an innovative hour: six-time Grammy-winning UK phenom Jacob Collier performs highlights from his Djesse series and formative bluegrass act Nickel Creek showcase songs from their latest Celebrants.

Aired: 10/18/24 | Expires: 11/17/24
Austin City Limits is produced by Austin PBS and funding is provided in part by Dell Technologies, the Austin Convention Center Department, Cirrus Logic and AXS Ticketing. Additional funding is provided by the Friends of Austin City Limits.
