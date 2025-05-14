Tranquil Dawn

Extras
Bob Ross demonstrates how to create a beautiful brown mountain scene.
Bob Ross captures the mood of a cold winter’s day.
Bob Ross takes us to a uniquely-shaped mountain side chalet today.
Bob Ross shows us how to create crimson-y magic in today’s riverside landscape.
Bob Ross paints a golden field of sparse pines and other greenery..
Nicholas Hankins paints a sleepy, slow moving mountain river; a real Bob Ross classic!
Nicholas Hankins paints a moonlit stream in this moody Bob Ross landscape.
Bob Ross creates a snow-bound cabin at sunset using blue effets.
Nicholas Hankins paints an old trapper's cabin on the banks of an icy, winding river.
Bob Ross shows us how to paint a beautiful and detailed winter scene.
Latest Episodes
Snow-covered landscape, icy pond and cabin, compliments of Bob Ross.
Big ol' country barn snuggled in the snow.
Bob Ross creates a painting within the shape of the state of Florida.
Happy little church tucked into a bed of snow, evergreens and mountains.
Visit this deep wooded valley with Bob Ross and get a double surprise!
Bob Ross paints a beautiful full moon by the riverside.
Join Bob Ross as he paints a gorgeous river gently flowing alongside a lovely grove,
Come visit the coast with Bob Ross and paint a glorious seascape.
Catch a glimpse of an early winter morning's light with Bob Ross.
Travel deep into the forest with Bob Ross and discover an elegant timeless waterfall.