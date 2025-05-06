© 2025 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members.
Member Sign In
Learn More
Bugs That Rule the World

The Lifegivers

Season 1 Episode 2 | 53m 19s

The world’s essential pollinators – bees, moths and butterflies – bring color to the world and put food on our plates. Far from fragile, they’re hardy creatures living complex lives, featuring physical transformations and mind-blowing migrations.

Aired: 05/13/25 | Expires: 06/11/25
Extras
Watch 8:19
Bugs That Rule the World
The Longstanding Tradition of Beetle Battles in Thailand
Ummat Somjee goes to Thailand to observe the cultural tradition of fighting beetles.
Clip: S1 E4 | 8:19
Watch 9:52
Bugs That Rule the World
Dung Beetles Do One of the Dirtiest Jobs in the Animal Kingdom
On the plains of South Africa, an army of dung beetles recycle the dung of large mammals.
Clip: S1 E4 | 9:52
Watch 53:48
Bugs That Rule the World
Beetlemania
Beetles are the world’s most abundant animals, called “the most important species on the planet.”
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:48
Watch 53:19
Bugs That Rule the World
Eat or Be Eaten
Praying mantises and aquatic insects reveal cunning physical adaptations for ruthless survival.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:19
Watch 7:04
Bugs That Rule the World
Dragonflies Are Masters of Flight That Start Life Underwater
Dragonfly expert Jessica Ware heads to Guyuna to sample dragonfly diversity.
Clip: S1 E3 | 7:04
Watch 10:07
Bugs That Rule the World
Searching for Praying Mantises in the Brazilian Amazon
Gavin Svenson heads to the Brazilian rainforest to sample the diversity of mantises.
Clip: S1 E3 | 10:07
Watch 4:58
Bugs That Rule the World
The Epic Migration of Monarch Butterflies
Monarch butterflies winter in the fir forests of Michoacan, Mexico, after an epic migration.
Clip: S1 E2 | 4:58
Watch 7:55
Bugs That Rule the World
The Evolutionary Race Between Moths and Bats
Jesse Barber and Akito Kawahara study the evolutionary arms race between bats and moths.
Clip: S1 E2 | 7:55
Watch 53:19
Bugs That Rule the World
Insect Apocalypse?
Could a world without insects survive? Scientists investigate the global insect “apocalypse.”
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:19
Watch 9:44
Bugs That Rule the World
Sylvana Ross Researches Tapinoma Sessile, the Odorous House Ant
Urban Ecologist Sylvana Ross visits Baltimore, Maryland, to find Tapinoma Sessile.
Clip: S1 E1 | 9:44
Latest Episodes
Watch 53:48
Bugs That Rule the World
Beetlemania
Beetles are the world’s most abundant animals, called “the most important species on the planet.”
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:48
Watch 53:19
Bugs That Rule the World
Eat or Be Eaten
Praying mantises and aquatic insects reveal cunning physical adaptations for ruthless survival.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:19
Watch 53:19
Bugs That Rule the World
Insect Apocalypse?
Could a world without insects survive? Scientists investigate the global insect “apocalypse.”
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:19