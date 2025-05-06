The Lifegivers

Extras
Ummat Somjee goes to Thailand to observe the cultural tradition of fighting beetles.
On the plains of South Africa, an army of dung beetles recycle the dung of large mammals.
Beetles are the world’s most abundant animals, called “the most important species on the planet.”
Praying mantises and aquatic insects reveal cunning physical adaptations for ruthless survival.
Dragonfly expert Jessica Ware heads to Guyuna to sample dragonfly diversity.
Gavin Svenson heads to the Brazilian rainforest to sample the diversity of mantises.
Monarch butterflies winter in the fir forests of Michoacan, Mexico, after an epic migration.
Jesse Barber and Akito Kawahara study the evolutionary arms race between bats and moths.
Could a world without insects survive? Scientists investigate the global insect “apocalypse.”
Urban Ecologist Sylvana Ross visits Baltimore, Maryland, to find Tapinoma Sessile.
